Tickets on Sale Now for Coyotes Preseason Game at TCC

August 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - Tickets are on sale now as the Arizona Coyotes will host the Anaheim Ducks in a preseason game at Tucson Arena on Sunday, September 25 at 2pm.

Tickets can be purchased at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Yotes or by visiting the Tucson Arena Box Office Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The game will be the Coyotes lone preseason contest that is played in Arizona.

In 2021-2022, 16 players appeared on both the Coyotes and Roadrunners rosters. Eight Roadrunners made their NHL debuts with the Coyotes in 2021-2022. 46 players since 2016 have played for both the Roadrunners and Coyotes.

This contest will mark five years since the Tucson Arena last hosted NHL Preseason action when the Coyotes also hosted Anaheim on September 25, 2017.

The Roadrunners first game action at Tucson Arena for 2022-2023 will be Friday, October 7 when they host Henderson in preseason action at 7 p.m. The Roadrunners regular season home opening weekend is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 against Bakersfield. The complete schedule can be downloaded to any device at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Download.

ROADRUNNERS TICKET PACKAGES ON SALE NOW!

Full season memberships with the best pricing and most benefits for the 2022-23 season are on sale now Full Season Memberships start as low as $13.50 per-game. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/MembersOnly for more information.

The Roadrunners Flex Club features Universal Voucher Packs of: 10, 20 or 30 that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game and feature nearly 25-percent savings off of Single Game Box Office Pricing. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/Club for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.