Henderson Silver Knights Announce Addition to Team Store at Lifeguard Arena

August 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that an all-new addition to The Livery at Lifeguard Arena has arrived. The organization has teamed up with Centre Ice Hockey to create a hockey pro shop inside the team store with official equipment available for all ages and sizes. This new pro shop fills a void in the Vegas Valley, making access to high-quality hockey gear more convenient than ever before. In addition to selling new equipment, the shop also offers skate sharpening and repair services.

"The collaboration with Centre Ice Hockey will be another exciting enhancement to The Livery and Lifeguard Arena," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "This incorporation is a direct testament to some of our organization's goals in growing the sport of hockey and making it more accessible locally than ever before."

The new pro shop makes hockey equipment easily accessible to a rapidly growing population of hockey players; participation in the state has grown by 287% since the Golden Knights were founded in 2017-18, according to USA Hockey.

"We are very excited to be partnering with the Knights to help grow this great sport of hockey in the Las Vegas area," said Rick Boh from Centre Ice Hockey.

Centre Ice Hockey is a hockey retailer originally established in Denver, Colorado. The hockey retail business currently has two locations in the Centennial State, to go along with the store at Lifeguard Arena. Centre Ice Hockey is now open inside The Livery.

The Livery at Lifeguard Arena is currently open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT. For more information, fans can follow along on Instagram @HSKGear and online at lifeguardarena.com.

