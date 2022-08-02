Rangers Ink Forward C.J. Smith to One-Year Contract

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward C.J. Smith on a one-year contract.

Smith, 27, skated in 60 games for the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League during the 2021-22 season. In his lone season with the Wolves, Smith recorded a career-high 34 assists and tied his career-high with 58 points (24 g, 34 a). He finished third on the Wolves in goals (24), assists (34), and points (58). In 16 playoff games, Smith added nine points (3 g, 6 a) as the Wolves won the 2022 Calder Cup Championship.

Smith also suited up in one game for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes on December 18th, 2021.

The 5'11", 184-pound forward has appeared in 244 career AHL contests with the Wolves and Rochester Americans, scoring 200 points (85 g, 115 a) and registering a plus-17 rating. In 22 career Calder Cup playoff games, Smith has added 13 points (4 g, 9 a).

Smith was named to the 2018 AHL All-Star Game while a member of the Americans. He scored 44 points (17 g, 22 a) in 57 games during the 2017-18 campaign.

The native of Des Moines, Iowa, has also appeared in 15 career NHL games with the Hurricanes (2021-22) and Buffalo Sabres (2016-17 - 2020-21). During his time in the NHL, Smith has scored three points (2 g, 1 a).

Prior to his professional career, Smith spent three seasons playing college hockey at UMass-Lowell. As a member of the River Hawks, Smith appeared in 120 games and scored 125 points (56 g, 69 a). As a junior during the 2016-17 season, he helped lead the program to a Hockey East Tournament Championship while taking home Tournament MVP and All-Tournament Team honors.

