Ottawa BlackJacks Announce Launch of Newest Charitable Initiative

November 28, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional basketball league and member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced today it is launching its newest charitable initiative dedicated to sending at least 5,000 children from low-income households to a BlackJack home game during the 2025 season.

The BlackJacks have partnered with Kids Up Front, an organization dedicated to providing children enriching experiences, to create Ball 4 All, an online resource in which businesses, organizations and individuals can purchase group tickets to donate. Focused on providing access to essential resources, recreational activities and other services that enhance the lives of children, Ball 4 All allows BlackJacks fans to donate to not-for-profit institutions, charities and public service groups who support the Ottawa-Gatineau community.

"Basketball is currently the fastest growing sport in our country amongst a new generation of Canadians", explains BlackJacks President Mark Wacyk. "There are countless community centres and basketball venues in the Capital Region where children play our game and aspire to grow as athletes and people through basketball. Providing children from disadvantaged homes with the opportunity to experience professional basketball, build role models and aspire towards progressing themselves. Ball 4 All, in partnership with Kids Up Front, is designed to make that happen."

Ball 4 All will continue the Ottawa BlackJacks' dedication to helping enrich the development of basketball in the Nation's Capital. In support of continuing efforts such as Community Basketball and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Ball 4 All will connect companies with community members who face challenges in accessing local entertainment and increase access to opportunity.

Fans can make a tax deductible donation at theblackjacks.ca/ball-4-all with donations of 100 tickets or more supported by exclusive media opportunities including in-game photo acknowledgement, social media support and prominent positioning on our Ball 4 All webpage.

