Vancouver Bandits Launch the Bandits Community Foundation

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits professional basketball team is proud to announce the launch of the Bandits Community Foundation --the team's dedicated charitable and philanthropic arm. This foundation is committed to empowering youth and driving positive change across British Columbia through innovative basketball and education programs.

The Bandits Community Foundation will prioritize creating pathways for youth and adults to excel both on and off the court. Its initiatives include supporting local nonprofits, increasing access to basketball in underserved communities, and creating meaningful opportunities for individuals to engage in the sport --all while fostering community connections and personal growth.

"We believe in the power of community and the ability of sports to inspire, unite, and create lasting change, " said Dylan Kular, Executive Director of the Bandits Community Foundation.

"The launch of the Bandits Community Foundation is a commitment to giving back and empowering the next generation. Together, we are building a brighter future, one bucket at a time."

To guide this effort, the Bandits Community Foundation will be guided by an esteemed Board of Directors:

- Shawn Dheensaw, Basketball BC Executive Director

- Teresa Gabriele, Canada Basketball national team alumni

- Charles Hethey, O'Neil Law LLP Lawyer and Partner

- Dylan Kular, Vancouver Bandits Basketball Team President

- Peter Natrall, ISPARC Regional Coordinator

- Kim Smith-Gaucher, 3x3 Canada Basketball Women's Head Coach

- Lucky Toor, TGL Group CPA's LLP Co-Founder and Partner

In addition to basketball-centred programs, the Foundation will support local charities, schools, and community organizations through scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and event collaborations. Its overarching vision is to ensure sport and education are accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic circumstances.

The Vancouver Bandits have long championed community engagement through initiatives such as:

- Court Projects: Building and refurbishing outdoor basketball courts across BC

- Bandits School Tour: Delivering cost-free basketball workshops and practice instruction to high school teams

- Community Champion Initiative: Providing youth and families in need with the special experience of a Vancouver Bandits game

- Indigenous Basketball Collective: A partnership with the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council to foster opportunities for Indigenous players and coaches The Bandits Community Foundation invites individuals and businesses to join its mission, amplifying its impact through donations and partnerships. Every contribution helps provide vital tools, experiences, and support for youth to thrive.

For more information about the Bandits Community Foundation, its programs, or ways to get involved, visit www.banditsfoundation.ca. Follow the Foundation's journey on social media: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @BanditsFoundation.

