Posthumus Celebration of Life December 6th

The Posthumus family has announced that a public Celebration of Life to honour Chad Posthumus will be held on December 6th starting at 3:30 at Springs Church, 595 Lagimodiere Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or future community initiatives to be established in Chad's honour.

