Ottawa Black Bears vs. Saskatchewan Rush - Game Highlights
Published on December 13, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Black Bears vs. Saskatchewan Rush, 12/12/2025
Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 13, 2025
- Wings Postgame: Wings (8) vs. Mammoth (7) Final - Philadelphia Wings
- Game Preview - Halifax at Buffalo - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Colorado Drops Close 8-7 Road Contest to Philadelphia Wings - Colorado Mammoth
- Oshawa FireWolves Look to Get Back on Track against Swarm - Oshawa FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa Black Bears Stories
- Black Bears Use Late Rally to Earn First Win of Dan MacRae Era
- Black Bears Welcome Defending NLL Finalists Rush
- Teddy Bear Toss Returns as Black Bears Welcome Rush
- Late Black Bears Rally Not Enough to Overcome Seals in Home Opener
- Ottawa Welcomes San Diego to Open 2025-26 Campaign