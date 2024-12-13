Ottawa Black Bears vs. Buffalo Bandits - Game Highlights
December 13, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Led by Josh Byrne (2G, 8A), Dhane Smith (2G, 7A) and Ian MacKay (5G) the Bandits take down the Black Bears 18-7
