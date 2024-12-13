Mammoth Drop First Decision of the Season to San Diego Seals

December 13, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth dropped a 14-11 decision to the San Diego Seals Friday night inside Pechanga Arena.

Dillon Ward stopped 36-of-49 on the night while Connor Robinson led Mammoth scorers with six points (3g, 3a).

San Diego forward Kyle Jackson opened the contest's scoring nearly five minutes in after beating Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward with a series of crease-side fakes. But Mammoth forward Connor Robinson evened the game less than a minute later with a nasty step-down laser from range, his second of the season, as the Magic Man was firing early in the team's second road duel of the young season.

Two in a row for the Mammoth as Mammoth forward Ryan Lee decided to get in on the fun, burying his first of the night midway through the opening 15 to give Colorado an early advantage.

However, the guy we called out on the scouting report, Wes Berg, found twine just a few moments later, eventually beating Ward from range as he knotted the game at two per side.

But fans inside Pechanga Arena came for a show - Exactly what Connor Robinson decided he was putting on as he netted his second strike of the quarter, once again from distance. Needing just 46 seconds to retaliate, it was apparent the left-handed talent came to play, recapturing a slight 3-2 lead for the away team at the 8:47 mark.

Attempting to take advantage of a 2-for-1 to close out the first quarter, Colorado pulled Ward but the offense shot with too much time remaining, allowing San Diego to cash in an easy open net goal with two seconds remaining. At the end of the first, the game was even at 3-3 due to the hiccup.

The Seals opened scoring for the second period as well, with veteran Rob Hellyer finishing a set play less than two minutes into the session. Notching his second of the night, Jackson finished the swing set with a bit of an awkward side-armed bid. But the dexterity of the shot mattered as much as it crossing the thick white line did, cementing a 5-3 lead for San Diego.

Three in a row for the Seals and his third of the evening, Jackson came off the bench as a late addition to the set and fired a step-down saucer to beat Ward. Momentum was flowing for the home team. And by three we meant four, as Berg tallied his second of the game as he was allotted too much space just 29 seconds later.

Able to answer back with a power-play conversion, Mammoth finisher Zed Williams faked out both his defender and the goaltender en route to earning his seventh goal of the season. Down three with ten to play in the half, Colorado had some life.

The second player to complete his first-half hat trick, Berg scooped up a rebound loose ball and instantly put it back on net, finding twine and doubling down the Mammoth, 8-4 with just under five minutes remaining in the half.

Zach Currier kept the run going with a diving effort less than a minute later, his second goal of the season, as things started to take a turn in San Diego's favor.

Getting the good guys back on the board via finishing a pretty two-man play with Lee, Connor Kelly logged his seventh of the season after a bit of a quiet first hat. There's only one ball on the turf and Kelly knows what to do with it when he gets it.

Answering back once more, Currier completed his own hat trick against a good friend in Ward, extending San Diego's advantage to a 10-5 lead with just over two to play, which would serve as the halftime score.

Working his way through three different defensemen before beating Seals' goaltender Chris Origlieri, Williams put the squad on his back once more, powering his way to the net and burying his second of the night to bring the Mammoth back within four just 90 seconds into the second half.

As shifty as ever, Berg recorded his fourth conversion of the night at the 10:48 mark as San Diego made it clear they had every intention on improving to 2-0 at home, now 11-6 in the Seals' favor.

That wouldn't stop Eli McLaughlin and company from giving their all still, as the Liger jumped into a transition play and finished it as soon as the ball touched his stick. His fourth of the year, No. 51 was on the scoresheet as the Mammoth climbed back within four. Accepting a beautiful dish from newcomer veteran Damon Edwards, the boys were back to work.

Hellyer got his second of the night to reinstate his team's five-goal advantage, now 12-7. And with Danny Logan finishing a transition effort, this one started to get ugly, between the score and the physicality out on the turf.

Connor Robinson completed his act by putting the finishing touches on his first hat trick of the year in buzzer-beating fashion. Beating Origlieri once more from range, No. 96 notched his third goal of the season as he pulled Colorado back within five.

Collecting a rebound and immediately slamming a dunk bid on net, Williams netted his second of the night in clutch fashion as the Mammoth climbed within four with 10 minutes remaining.

Will Malcom made his way to the scoreboard with four minutes to play, bringing Colorado within three goals of a tie. Fitting another one into a VERY tight spot two minutes later, Malcom reminded San Diego he's as skilled as they come, eliminating San Diego's lead to just two.

But Eli Gobrecht managed an empty net goal with 26 seconds remaining to solidify the 14-11 final.

Connor Robinson paced Mammoth scorers with six points (3g, 3a), while Eli McLaughlin (1g, 3a), Ryan Lee (1g, 3a), Zed Williams (2g, 2a), Connor Kelly (2g, 2a) and Will Malcom (2g, 2a) rounded out primary scoring efforts. Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward stopped 36-of-49 on the night.

The Mammoth now prepare to embrace a three-game homestand inside the LOUD HOUSE as the 2024 calendar year comes to an end and Ball Arena ushers in the New Year. Limited Tickets remain for Colorado's Dec. 21 Beach Night at the LOUD HOUSE showdown against the Halifax Thunderbirds, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!

