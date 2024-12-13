Seals Hunt Mammoth, 14-11

The Seals continued their dominance over the Colorado Mammoth but had to hold on late for a hard-fought 14-11 win over the visitors from Denver on Friday night at Pechanga Arena.

After being tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter, the Seals outscored the Mammoth 7-2 in the second to jump out to a 10-5 lead at halftime. Wes Berg and Kyle Jackson both netted three first-half goals while Zach Currier scored a pair. The most impressive goal of the first half though was scored by Danny Logan at the end of the first quarter. With time winding down in the quarter, the Mammoth pulled goaltender Dillon Ward to gain a man advantage, but Colorado's shot with seconds remaining in the half missed the net and was rebounded up by Logan, who fired a length of the field shot into an empty Mammoth net sending Pechanga Arena into a frenzy.

Logan did it again late in the Seals' three-goal third period, scoring on the run out, beating Ward one-on-one after taking a long pass from goaltender Chris Origlieri.

Down five heading into in the fourth, Colorado closed to within two at 13-11 before Eli Gobrecht's goal with 25.8 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Seals.

The Seals, now 2-1, return to Pechanga Arena next Saturday night when they host the Georgia Swarm at 7 pm PT.

