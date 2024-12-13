Vancouver Warriors Kick-Off 2024.25 Home Schedule Tonight

Vancouver, B.C.  - The Vancouver Warriors are ready to take the floor at Rogers Arena for the first time this season as they host the Rochester Knighthawks tonight for their home opener, presented by Redtag. With tickets starting at just $25, fans can expect a special evening filled with non-stop entertainment, high-energy action, and plenty of thrills throughout the night!

"We've been eagerly anticipating the return of lacrosse at Rogers Arena and are excited to welcome fans back," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "The energy in the building is always electric, and we know this year's team has put in the hard work under Coach Malawsky's guidance to deliver an exciting season. We're looking forward to seeing our fans show their support and experience the passion and talent that the team will bring to the floor."

The Warriors are also excited to announce that the team's iconic Party and Rally Zones are returning for a third consecutive season and will operate under the banners of the  Uber Eats Party Zone  and the  Coors Original Rally Zone.

Fans can enjoy a more engaged and raucous viewing experience with tickets to the Party and Rally Zones starting at just $30 for all nine Warriors home games. Located at each end of the floor, the Uber Eats Party Zone can be accessed at the bottom of Sections 109 and 114, while the Coors Original Rally Zone can be accessed at the bottom of Sections 103 and 120.

The Uber Eats Party Zone will be home to a DJ every game along with various activations and offerings bringing the party to next level!

Not to be outdone, the Coors Original Rally Zone will include a stage with live music and in-game performances, perfect for bringing the fans together to support the team!

Doors will open at 6:00pm, and fans can expect music playing in the concourse and $6.99 Molson Canadian beer! Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:40pm for the unveiling of the Warriors new opening video and a special introduction of the team's roster.

Other fun activities include:

Live performances by the Josephine Walker Band in the Coors Original Rally Zone.

Halftime performances from the lululemon Warriors Dance Team and Mini Minor.

A chance to win special prizes with beach ball bonanza, sponsored by Redtag.

Show your spirit! Face painting and tattoos will be available at Section 103.

Giveaway of 1,000 Shaker Bottles after the game, courtesy of VEGAIN.

Be sure to stick around post-game for an autograph session on the turf, featuring the Warriors full roster!

To get your single game tickets for this night or any other home game, please visit us at  tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/singlegame.

2024.25 Warriors Season Ticket Memberships are also available now at  tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/membership.

If you have a group you want to bring for a special suite experience, more information can be found at  tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/suites.

Vancouver Warriors 2024.25 Theme Nights:

Opening Night, presented by Redtag -  Friday, December 13 vs Rochester Knighthawks at 7:00pm

Country Night, presented by Yellowstone -  Friday, January 10 vs San Diego Seals at 7:00pm

First Nations Celebration, presented by TD -  Friday, January 24 vs Ottawa Black Bears at 7:00pm

Rock n' Roll Night, presented by Ticketmaster -  Friday, February 7 vs Calgary Roughnecks at 6:00pm

Marvel Superhero Night  - Friday, February 21 vs Saskatchewan Rush at 7:00pm

Paddy's Day -  Friday, March 14 vs Toronto Rock at 7:00pm

College Night, presented by Booster Juice -  Saturday, March 22 vs Georgia Swarm at 7:00pm

Country Night, presented by Coors Original -  Friday, April 4 vs Albany FireWolves at 7:00pm

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Redtag -  Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings at 5:00pm

