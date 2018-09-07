Osprey Win 4th Straight to End Season

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula Osprey finished the 2018 season on a positive note with a 4-2 win over the Helena Brewers. The win was their 4th in a row to finish the season and improved their overall record to 39-36 for the season which was second best in the Pioneer League Northern Division. The Osprey finished second in both halves of the season and as a result, missed the playoffs despite their successful year. The Osprey scored in four separate innings on Thursday to build a 4-0 lead through six innings and the bullpen held on for the win. Osprey starting pitcher Edgar Martinez got the win with 5 scoreless innings and closer Bryan Menendez got his 9th save with a scoreless 9th inning.

The Osprey scored first in the bottom of the 1st on Osprey 3B Eddie Hernandez' RBI groundout. In the 3rd, Osprey 2B Blaze Alexander doubled home CF Alek Thomas to make it 2-0. In the 4th, DH David Sanchez singled home 1B Cesar Garcia for a 3-0 lead. Then in the 6th, RF Jorge Barrosa's RBI sac fly put Missoula up 4-0. On the mound, Martinez held Helena scoreless on only 6 hits while striking out two. Relievers Pedro Zorilla, Melvin Ovalles, Jake Polancic, and Bryan Menendez completed the win by holding the Brewers to just two runs in the 7th .

Great Falls, the 1st half division champ, will face Billings, the 2nd half division champ, in the Northern Division playoffs beginning Friday. In the South, Ogden and Grand Junction will face off in round one. The winner in each series will meet for the Pioneer League Championship beginning on Tuesday.

