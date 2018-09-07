GJ Drops Regular Season Finale

Jesse Stinnett allowed two runs on four hits in six innings, but it wasn't enough as the Grand Junction Rockies dropped their 2018 regular season finale to the Orem Owlz 6-5 Thursday night at UCCU Ballpark.

Stinnett, making his first start since joining the Rockies, only walked one while striking out six, but with the Rockies leading 5-2 the Owlz scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth with the winning run scoring when D'Shawn Knowles beat Hunter Stovall's throw to the plate on a ground ball hit by Connor Fitzsimons

Joey Bartosic started the game with a single and after advancing to second on a wild pitch he stole third and scored on a throwing error by Owlz catcher Griffin Barnes. Kevin Maitan tied the game in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double, but the Rockies sent eight to the plate in the third and scored three runs to regain the lead. Hunter Stovall's sacrifice fly, brought home the first run, John Cresto's RBI ground out made it 3-1, and an error allowed the Rockies fourth of the night to come in. Maitan doubled home another run in the bottom of the inning, but that was the last run for awhile.

Grant Lavigne walked in his first three plate appearances, but he started the eighth inning with a single and scored on Franklin Garcia's 2-out RBI single.

After Stinnett left the game, Rayne Supple kept the Owlz off the board in the seventh, but the eighth inning started with a Mike Stefanic single and a Rayneldy Rosario RBI double to bring Orem within two. After a pop out, Maitan walked, which ended Supple's night. Jared Skolnicki replaced and it looked like he had given up a 3-run homer to Knowles, but it was called a double, making it 5-4, putting the go-ahead run at second base. A wild pitch allowed the Owlz to tie it, before Fitzsimon's fielder's choice.

The Rockies threatened in the ninth, but with runners at first and second Lavigne grounded out to end the game.

The loss drops the Rockies record to 43-33, matching the best record in franchise history (2012, 2014) as they go 23-15 in the second half.

Will Golsan finished with three hits, while Bartosic added a hit, two walks, two runs, and a stolen base.

The Rockies will now head to Ogden to open the South Division Championship Series against the Ogden Raptors. Game one will be Friday night with the first pitch from Lindquist Field scheduled for 6:30.

