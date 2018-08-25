Osprey Fall Despite Alexander's 4 for 4 Night

MISSOULA, MT - The Great Falls Voyagers made the most of their hits on Saturday night in Great Falls as they turned 6 doubles and 2 homeruns into a 6-3 win over the Osprey. The Voyagers jumped ahead early with a 4-run 2nd inning and never looked back. The Osprey got an outstanding performance from young SS Blaze Alexander who went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two runs batted in, but fell short in the end. Missoula fell to 2 ½ games back of Billings in the race for the second half North Division title.

Great Falls got the scoring started in the 2nd inning and sent Osprey starter Deyni Olivero to the showers early, as a result. RF Logan Sowers opened with a double and then scored on 1B Ryan Fitzpatrick's 4th homerun of the season. DH Makir Feliz then doubled and scored on another double by 2B Travis Moniot. Moniot hit a drive to right that Osprey RF Jesus Munoz thought he caught, but the umpire felt it was a trap. The very next hitter CF Romy Gonzalez singled Moniot home to complete the inning.

Missoula got single runs in the 3rd and 4th to make it 4-2. In the 3rd, Munoz singled and scored on an Alexander double. In the 4th, 3B Eddie Hernandez singled and then aggressively scored on a ground out to 1st . He hustled to 3rd on the ground ball forcing a wild throw that allowed him to score on the error. Unfortunately for the Osprey, Great Falls got a run back in the bottom of the 4th on a heads up base running play of their own. LF Micah Coffey doubled and then scored all the way from second on Moniot's bunt single. Coffey hustled home when he realized the Osprey didn't have home covered.

The 7th inning saw the rest of the scoring in the game with both teams scoring once. Another RBI double by Alexander scored C Nick Dalesandro who had singled and stole second to pull Missoula to within 5-3. However, Great Falls got a solo homerun from Gonzalez to make it 6-3.

The Osprey and Voyagers continue the 3-game series on Sunday at 4:00pm in Great Falls. Fans can hear the game on ESPN Missoula 102.9 with the pre-game beginning at 3:45. The Osprey return home on Tuesday for a huge 4-game series next week against the 1st place Billings Mustangs. The series begins on Tuesday, August 28th and runs through Friday, August 31st . Tickets are on sale now at the MSO Hub in downtown Missoula or by visiting the Osprey at www.missoulaosprey.com.

