Early Barrage Elevates Raptors

OREM, UT - If there were any questions about whether the Ogden Raptors' prolific offense would rise again, they were answered Friday night.

After being shut down for two weeks by two of the best pitching staffs in the Pioneer League, the Raptors made their return to facing South division foes a loud one as they scored early and often in a 13-5 win at the Orem Owlz.

In 14 games against Billings and Great Falls, Ogden scored 91 runs - an average of 6.5 per game. They had been crossing the plate 8.5 times per contest entering the All-Star break, which preceded the seven-game road trip in Montana and seven games hosting the Mustangs and Voyagers. Of the Raptors' six wins in those 14 games, three came by one run - and in the eight losses they were often searching for clutch hits that didn't come.

In the opener of four games at Orem, Jeremy Arocho started the first inning with a bloop hit to right. He stole second base and went to third on a Dillon Paulson single before Marcus Chiu lined a single to right to put Ogden on the board. With two out, Ronny Brito reached on an error to load the bases and Niko Hulsizer followed with a walk to bring in the second run of the frame.

The Owlz scored against Brett de Geus on a solo home run in the bottom of the first, but the Raptors offense picked up their pitcher in the second.

Daniel Robinson singled to lead off and stole second base, and a pair of walks followed to load the bases. A passed ball scored Robinson, and then Dillon Paulson crushed a double to right-center to score Arocho and Matt Cogen. With one down, James Outman hammered a high drive to right for a home runs to make it 7-1.

Orem loaded the bases in the second with one out, but the defense helped de Geus as catcher Marco Hernandez picked up a swinging bunt in front of the plate, stepped on the dish for a force and fired to first to complete a double play.

Two solo home runs in the third brought the hosts within four, but Ronny Brito got both back in the fifth with a soaring drive over the short porch down the right field line, a two-run blast.

With two out in the sixth, Chiu laced a double to left-center. Two wild pitches brought him across for a 10-3 lead, and then Outman and Brito walked and scored on a Hulsizer double. Finally, Marco Hernandez smashed a ball through the legs of the third baseman to bring Hulsizer in and cap the Raptors' scoring.

De Geus, after giving up the three solo home runs and stranding five runners in the first three innings, settled down and was perfect in his final three frames. The Owlz picked up two late runs against the Ogden bullpen.

Game two of four between the Utah rivals is scheduled for 6:35 on Saturday night.

