Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda, Emily Sams, Kylie Strom, Anna Moorhouse, Marta and Seb Hines Announced as Finalists for 2024 NWSL Awards

November 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Women's Soccer League today announced the finalists for the 2024 NWSL Awards including the Most Valuable Player, Defender of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally, and Coach of the Year. New this season, the NWSL has introduced a category honoring the Midfielder of the Year. The Pride are represented in every category except for one and have multiple finalist in two separate categories.

Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda and Marta have both been named a finalist for Most Valuable Player, Emily Sams and Kylie Strom have both been named a finalist for Defender of the Year, Anna Moorhouse has been named a finalist for Goalkeeper of the Year, Marta has also been named a finalist for Midfielder of the Year and finally, Seb Hines has been named a finalist for Coach of the Year.

The 2024 NWSL Awards are voted upon in two rounds, with fans having the opportunity to participate in the final round of the voting process. The final round will also include voting for the 2024 NWSL Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, honoring a first and second team representing the top 22 players in the league.

The Pride are set to welcome the Kansas City Current to Inter&Co Stadium for the semifinal match of the NWSL Playoffs. That match, presented by Heart of Florida United Way, Inter&Co and Publix, will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

