National Women's Soccer League Announces 2024 NWSL Award Finalists, Opens Fan Voting Round

November 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)







NEW YORK - The National Women's Soccer League today announced the finalists for the 2024 NWSL Awards including the Most Valuable Player, Defender of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally, and Coach of the Year. New this season, the NWSL has introduced a category honoring the Midfielder of the Year.

The 2024 NWSL Awards are voted upon in two rounds, with fans having the opportunity to participate in the final round of the voting process. The final round will also include voting for the 2024 NWSL Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, honoring a first and second team representing the top 22 players in the league.

Fans wishing to vote on the individual award winners, Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team can access the voting ballot.

All votes must be submitted by Friday, November 15, at 3 p.m. ET.

In the preliminary round of voting, players, owners, general managers, coaches and the media voted on individual awards to determine the finalists. The preliminary round used a weighted scale, broken down by players (50%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%) and media (25%).

The finalists for 2024 NWSL Awards are below.

Most Valuable Player: Barbra Banda (ORL), Temwa Chawinga (KC), Marta (ORL), Trinity Rodman (WAS), Sophia Smith (POR)

Defender of the Year: Naomi Girma (SD), Kaleigh Kurtz (NC), Tara McKeown (WAS), Emily Sams (ORL), Kylie Strom (ORL)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Ann-Katrin Berger (GFC), Mandy Haught (UTA), Anna Moorhouse (ORL)

Midfielder of the Year:  Croix Bethune (WAS), Vanessa DiBernardo (KC), Lo'eau LaBonta (KC), Marta (ORL), Ashley Sanchez (NC) 

Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally:  Croix Bethune (WAS), Claire Hutton (KC), Ally Sentnor (UTA)

Coach of the Year: Juan Carlos Amorós (GFC), Vlatko Andonovski (KC), Seb Hines (ORL)

The final round of voting uses a weighted scale of players (40%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%), media (25%) and fans (10%).

Award winners will be announced in the days surrounding the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. The match, set for Saturday, November 23, kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will air live on CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

In addition to the 2024 NWSL Awards, the winner of the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, will be announced during the week. The league will also honor the NWSL Championship MVP during a post-match presentation following the conclusion of Saturday's match.

