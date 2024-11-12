Adobe Bringing Two-Time Grammy© Award-Winner Tori Kelly to Headline Free Concert at NWSL Fan Festival

NEW YORK - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Adobe announced today that two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum artist Tori Kelly will perform on the Adobe Stage at this year's NWSL Fan Festival ahead of the 2024 NWSL National Championship in Kansas City. The 2024 NWSL Championship game kicks off from Kansas City's CPKC Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 23.

"Welcoming Tori Kelly to the Adobe Stage at this year's fan fest is an exciting culmination to our second season working in partnership with Adobe to celebrate the incredible fans and creators that are a part of the NWSL community," said NWSL Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Julie Haddon. "We thank Adobe for the opportunity to celebrate the end of the 2024 season with the creativity and passion that Tori's music inspires."

The NWSL Fan Festival offers fans interactive games, food and beverages and photo opportunities with the NWSL Championship trophy ahead of the 2024 Championship game. Kelly's performance on the Adobe Stage will be livestreamed via NWSL+. As an Official Creativity Partner of the League Adobe has been proud to continue the "Creator Club" throughout the 2024 season, highlighting female creators for the second year running. The Creator Club pairs local artists with NWSL Teams to create unique fan-centric content that help fans showcase their love of the team and share with their friends.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Adobe to celebrate the NWSL Championship, where we're coming together to celebrate creativity at the intersection of music and sports. It's such an exciting opportunity to connect with fans, players, and artists at the annual Fan Fest, and to inspire them to express their passions freely. Like Adobe, I believe creativity lives everywhere, and I hope this night empowers everyone to share their unique voices."

Using her powerful voice and buoyant spirit, Tori Kelly has racked up Platinum certifications and hundreds of millions of streams to become one of pop music's biggest stars. With her 2024 studio album TORI., the artist showcases her wide range of musical inspirations in a definitive statement that represents the vocal dynamism and heartening sincerity that's allowed her to appear in films like Sing and Sing 2 and collaborate with a diverse breadth of artists like Justin Bieber, Jacob Collier, Jon Batiste, and Illenium. Since emerging in the 2010s, the California singer has touched millions around the world, with projects like Unbreakable Smile (2015), Hiding Place (2018), Inspired by True Events (2019), A Tori Kelly Christmas (2020) and tori (2023).

Starting at 4 pm CST on November 23, Championship matchday, Fan Fest will be free and open to the public and will feature a variety of fan-focused activities to celebrate the culmination of the 2024 NWSL season. Learn more at www.nwslsoccer.com/championship-fanfest. Additionally, this year's creator match-ups and designs can be found at adobe.ly/nwsl.

