Orkus' Timely Saves Help Secure Sun a Point against DC Power FC

August 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL: Tampa Bay Sun FC goalkeeper Ashley Orkus once again played a significant role in securing Tampa Bay a result on Saturday night.

The Sun came out of the gates swinging, putting numerous shots on goal. Riley Parker managed to put the ball in the back of the net midway through the first half, but it was called back for offside. Carlee Giamonna, who was a late addition to the starting lineup, also had a number of high-quality shots nearly sneak in.

Despite the opportunities, Tampa Bay and DC went into the break knotted at 0-0.

The Sun had a few more chances early in the second half, with crosses from Jordyn Listro, Sydny Nasello, and Giammona all landing in dangerous positions within the box but not able to be capitalized on. An Ashley Clark strike from just inside the box forced the DC Power FC goalkeeper to make a diving save early in the half to keep Tampa Bay off the board.

Despite those early second-half chances for the Sun, it was the Power who took control for much of the final 45 minutes. Ashley Orkus was forced to make big save after big save to halt a relentless DC attack.

With DC through on goal in the 87th minute, Orkus attempted to make a play on the ball before the attacker could get to it but was called for a foul for clipping the Power player.

With DC Power FC in prime position to slot in a penalty kick and walk away with all three points, Orkus once again came up big for her team. A lunging save denied DC's penalty kick and ensured that the Sun and Power split the points on the night.

That's now two draws in two matches for the Sun, with no game slated for next week. The team returns to action September 8, where they'll head on the road for the first time this season and take on Lexington Sporting Club.

