Tampa Bay Sun FC Draws Power FC
August 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC News Release
Power FC played Tampa Bay Sun FC in the first match in fixture history.
Power FC are now 0-0-1 against Tampa Bay Sun FC all-time.
Power FC recorded their first clean sheet in club history.
Tampa Bay Sun FC Lineup: Ashley Orkus, Jordyn Listro, Brook Hendrix, Viv Bessette, Kristen Edmonds, Wasila Diwura-Soale, Sydny Nasello, Erika Tymrak (Domi Richardson 62 ¬Â²), Carlee Giammona (Aaliyah Pitts 68 ¬Â²), Ashley Clark, Riley Mattingly (Natalia Staude 62 ¬Â²)
Unused Substitutes: Lauren Kellett, Brooke Denesik, Ella Martinez
Head Coach: Denise Schilte-Brown
Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Madison Murnin, Abbey-Leigh Stringer, Susanna Friedrichs (C), Alex Kirnos (Amber DiOrio 60 ¬Â²), Katie Duong, Grace Yango (Jennifer Cudjoe 59 ¬Â²), Katrina Guillou, Mariah Lee (Anna Bagley 60 ¬Â²), Charlie Estcourt (Yuuka Kurosaki 71 ¬Â²), Jorian Baucom
Unused Substitutes: Adelaide Gay, Phoebe Canoles
Headcoach: Frédéric Brillant
Tampa Bay Sun FC (0-0-2) 0 vs. 0 DC Power Football Club (0-1-1)
Saturday, August 24
Riverfront Stadium - Tampa Bay, Fla.
Player Notes:
Morgan Aquino recorded her first clean sheet for Power FC; she recorded five saves
Jennifer Cudjoe made her Power FC debut as an 59th-minute substitute after signing with the club on Aug. 23.
The following players made their second consecutive start for Power FC: Morgan Aquino, Madison Murnin, Abbey-Leigh Stringer, Susanna Friedrichs, Katie Duong, Grace Yango, Katrina Guillou, Mariah Lee, Charlie Estcourt, Jorian Baucom
