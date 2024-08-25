Tampa Bay Sun FC Draws Power FC

August 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Power FC played Tampa Bay Sun FC in the first match in fixture history.

Power FC are now 0-0-1 against Tampa Bay Sun FC all-time.

Power FC recorded their first clean sheet in club history.

Tampa Bay Sun FC Lineup: Ashley Orkus, Jordyn Listro, Brook Hendrix, Viv Bessette, Kristen Edmonds, Wasila Diwura-Soale, Sydny Nasello, Erika Tymrak (Domi Richardson 62 ¬Â²), Carlee Giammona (Aaliyah Pitts 68 ¬Â²), Ashley Clark, Riley Mattingly (Natalia Staude 62 ¬Â²)

Unused Substitutes: Lauren Kellett, Brooke Denesik, Ella Martinez

Head Coach: Denise Schilte-Brown

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Madison Murnin, Abbey-Leigh Stringer, Susanna Friedrichs (C), Alex Kirnos (Amber DiOrio 60 ¬Â²), Katie Duong, Grace Yango (Jennifer Cudjoe 59 ¬Â²), Katrina Guillou, Mariah Lee (Anna Bagley 60 ¬Â²), Charlie Estcourt (Yuuka Kurosaki 71 ¬Â²), Jorian Baucom

Unused Substitutes: Adelaide Gay, Phoebe Canoles

Headcoach: Frédéric Brillant

Tampa Bay Sun FC (0-0-2) 0 vs. 0 DC Power Football Club (0-1-1)

Saturday, August 24

Riverfront Stadium - Tampa Bay, Fla.

Player Notes:

Morgan Aquino recorded her first clean sheet for Power FC; she recorded five saves

Jennifer Cudjoe made her Power FC debut as an 59th-minute substitute after signing with the club on Aug. 23.

The following players made their second consecutive start for Power FC: Morgan Aquino, Madison Murnin, Abbey-Leigh Stringer, Susanna Friedrichs, Katie Duong, Grace Yango, Katrina Guillou, Mariah Lee, Charlie Estcourt, Jorian Baucom

