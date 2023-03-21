Opening Night Set for April 11th - Thirsty Tuesday & Post-Game Fireworks

March 21, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The return of the BlueClaws! Opening Night at the Jersey Shore presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Tuesday, April 11th and tickets are on sale now! Order online.

Why come to Opening Night? Why not!

- It's the first chance to see the BlueClaws this year!

- Post-Game Fireworks (and our only show until June)

- Thirsty Tuesday - yep, we have Thirsty Thursday, on Tuesday! That means $2 Coors & Coors Light cans both in the ballpark and stadium wide. Thirsty Thursday Club members can use their tickets for this game too! Click here for more information on the Thirsty Thursday Club.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.