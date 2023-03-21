Renegades & Heritage Financial Credit Union Announce Landmark Naming Rights Partnership

March 21, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Heritage Financial Credit Union, a local Credit Union serving communities in and around the Hudson Valley for over 80 years, announced today an agreement on a long-term stadium naming rights partnership. Beginning today, the facility, formerly known as Dutchess Stadium, will be renamed Heritage Financial Park.

In addition to the renaming of the facility, Heritage Financial Credit Union will also sponsor several new community engagement and fan experience initiatives at the ballpark that will have an immediate impact in making life-long memories for the entire community.

"In baseball terms, Heritage Financial Credit Union is a five-tool player, and we are honored to welcome them into the Renegades family!" said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "From our first conversation, it was clear that HFCU shares in our fan-first, community-first culture, and is dedicated to making a difference in monumental ways. We look forward to Heritage being by our side as we execute our long-term vision of expanding our community outreach, improving our customer experience and making Heritage Financial Park the premier venue of the Hudson Valley!"

"When we purchased the Renegades over a year ago, our vision was a big one and we are thrilled that we have found a partner who shares that enthusiasm for the future in Hudson Valley," said Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball. "We cannot wait to rename the stadium Heritage Financial Park as it undergoes the largest construction project in its history."

Michael Ciriello, President and CEO of the Credit Union stated: "We are so pleased to partner with the Renegades as this new partnership closely aligns with our mission and further supports our community development outreach initiatives. We are beyond excited about this new opportunity to work closely with the Renegades to help positively impact the lives of those in our communities. I believe a quote from the great Jackie Robinson says it the best: 'A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.' Wishing the Renegades a fantastic season ahead!"

"The Board believes the partnership will allow the Credit Union to reach and help more members in the communities we serve," commented Kenneth Affeldt, Chairman of the Board of the Credit Union. "We are very proud of this partnership and look forward to building a strong and lasting relationship with the Renegades and the community."

"While we, as a county, don't underplay the removal of the 'Dutchess Stadium' name from this great Dutchess County Park, we are happy a community-based organization like Heritage Financial Credit Union, with its strong local ties, will be associated with this venue which has been synonymous with wholesome, family fun since 1994," said Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O'Neil. "This agreement, between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Heritage Financial, will bring an additional benefit to Dutchess County in the form of greater revenue from the team, offsetting our operating and capital costs to maintain this exceptional facility."

Serving the communities of Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Rockland, Sullivan, Pike and Sussex Counties, Heritage Financial Credit Union is an NCUA insured financial institution committed to creating opportunities for communities and community members by providing the necessary tools, resources, and education to make possible the achievement of their goals, hopes, and dreams. Heritage Financial Credit Union has 12 locations and a Financial Development Center in Poughkeepsie, NY which is dedicated to financial counseling and education. The Credit Union is a member-owned and community-oriented, not-for-profit financial institution, which means their primary purpose is to help its members and the communities they serve.

From the initial proposal of the naming rights opportunity to the meetings and discussions that followed, it did not take long to discover that Heritage Financial Credit Union and the Hudson Valley Renegades shared similar core values, centered on giving back and serving others. With the mutual desire to provide entertaining, fun, educational and impactful opportunities to communities in and around the Hudson Valley, both organizations stepped up to the plate and the partnership established has hit it out of the park.

Through this partnership, Heritage Financial Credit Union will be heavily involved in the Renegades Community Program this season, acting as the presenting sponsor of new, highly impactful initiatives. Heritage Financial Credit Union will be the presenting sponsor of the Youth Field Betterment Program, Community Star Award, the Outstanding Student-Athlete Program and the Renegades Education Program, new initiatives previously announced in February.

Additionally, Heritage Financial Credit Union will be the sponsor of the brand-new Home Runs for Charity program, for which it has pledged to donate to a charity of their choice for each Renegades Home Run hit this season.

Also previously announced, the partnership marks the return of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. You can sign up to be a part of the Rascal's Kids Club here. Heritage will sponsor 50% off the first 400 members of Rascal's Kids Club for 2023, slashing the sign-up cost from $40 to $20. Of that cost, $5 will be donated to another charity of their choice.

At the park, Heritage Financial Credit Union will be the presenting sponsor of the Fun Zone at the stadium. As part of that element of the partnership, the Renegades are introducing new activities to the Heritage Financial Credit Union Fun Zone for 2023 to expand its offerings.

The Renegades' popular Team of Dreams will also be sponsored by Heritage Financial Credit Union. The Team of Dreams offers youth baseball and softball teams the opportunity to take the field alongside Renegades players and stand on the field for the National Anthem, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Heritage Financial Credit Union will also be involved in other Renegades Youth Sports initiatives through their sponsorship of the Renegades Travel Baseball program, Little League Night, and all Renegades Youth Baseball Clinics at Heritage Financial Park.

Previously announced, as part of the Renegades promotional schedule, Heritage Financial Credit Union will be the presenting sponsor of T-Shirt Tuesdays, during which the first 1,000 fans at Heritage Financial Park will receive a unique t-shirt during each of the Renegades' nine Tuesday home games. In addition to this, the Renegades two Education Days and Camp Day will be sponsored by the Credit Union.

The ballpark is currently completing Phase One of a multi-year, significant improvement plan which will transform Heritage Financial Park into the premier entertainment venue in the Hudson Valley. Home to the Renegades since 1994, the ballpark hosts over 200 events per year and has generated millions of dollars of economic impact on the local community.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 21, 2023

Renegades & Heritage Financial Credit Union Announce Landmark Naming Rights Partnership - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.