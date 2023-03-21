Crawdads Release Refreshed Llamas Look

March 21, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are proud to take on the Llamas de Hickory moniker once again as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión in 2023.

The Llamas are getting a refreshed look this season, adding a new primary logo, and changing the on-field hats and jerseys. The new logo features a llama, wearing a poncho, taking a swing with a baseball bat. Like the initial logo the team has worn since the 2019 season, the llama is also wearing a brightly colored chullo to honor Latin America's vibrancy and has a furniture leg in his mouth in a nod to Hickory's furniture-producing industry. The llama head logo will still be used in the style guide and is featured on the on-field jersey's sleeve.

The Crawdads will wear the Llamas identity six times this season, once for each day of the week (the South Atlantic League does not play Monday games). The first game is set for Saturday, April 8th and will feature a bobblehead giveaway of Luisangel Acuña in the Llamas de Hickory uniform he wore during the 2022 season. The team will also auction off the Llamas jerseys worn from 2019-2022. The identity will hit the field on Friday, May 5th (with a Cinco de Mayo celebration and Latin-themed fireworks), Tuesday, May 23rd, Thursday, June 29th, Sunday, June 30th, and Wednesday, August 23rd.

The Copa program is designed to celebrate the Latinx community as teams from around the league rebrand as culturally relevant identities for designated games and pay tribute to the culture in-stadium with music, games, decorations, and appearances.

Tickets for the Copa games and for the 60 other Crawdads home games are on sale now. For more information, please call 828-322-3000.

