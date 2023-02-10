One-Time Lancaster Coach Honored

Glenn Murray, who served as the hitting coach for the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2007, has been selected to the Atlantic League's Silver Anniversary Team, it was announced today by league president Rick White. The seven-year star of the Nashua Pride amassed 158 ALPB home runs, which ranks him first in the league's history.

The team was chosen from an initial list of 162 nominees, all players who excelled during their Atlantic League careers. Each of the current members team voted, and the final 25 members of the team were chosen. The names of the 25 players are being announced over the weeks leading up to the Silver Anniversary season of the league which began play in 1998.

Murray, who came up in the Montreal system and played on the 94-44 Harrisburg Senators in 1993, belting 26 homers and driving in 96 runs. Three years later, he appeared in 38 games for the Philadelphia Philles. The Manning, South Carolina native spent two seasons in the Cincinnati organization before making his Atlantic League debut in 1999 with the Pride.

The outfielder would clear the 20-homer mark five times in a Nashua uniform. Both seasons he missed reaching the figure was due to a shortened Atlantic League campaign due to time spent in the Mexican League.

Murray remained in Nashua for 2006 after the Pride departed from the Atlantic League and joined the Can-Am Association. He continues to reside in the New Hampshire city.

He joined the Barnstormers staff under Frank Klebe in 2007, reuniting with his former Nashua pitching coach, Rick Wise. In 2008, Murray served in a similar capacity in Bridgeport.

