Glenn Murray Named to ALPB Silver Anniversary Team

(New York) - Outfielder Glenn Murray, who owns the Atlantic League record for most career home runs, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Friday. He is the third of 25 outstanding players who will be named to the honorary squad.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023 and its ten member clubs selected an elite group of former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The original list of nominees was comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders. The final result was a list of the 25 most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Murray was a second round pick of the Montreal Expos in the 1989 MLB Draft and reached Class AA before being traded to the Boston Red Sox in 1994. Following two seasons at AAA Pawtucket, Murray was dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies and he made his Major League debut in 1996, collecting a base hit in his first game against the Atlanta Braves. A member of the Cincinnati Reds organization in 1997 and 1998, Murray signed with the Nashua Pride in 1999.

In his first season in the Atlantic League, Murray was named the Player of the Year after leading the league with 29 home runs and 102 RBI while posting a .272 batting average. He earned the first of five All-Star game selections in 1999 and was twice named to the Postseason All-Star team.

Murray helped Nashua win the 2000 Atlantic League title while hitting .288 with 28 homers and 94 RBI. Following a couple of assignments in the Mexican League 2001 and 2002 that limited his time in the ALPB, he returned to the league full-time in 2003 and hit 23 homers and drove in 67 runs. In June 2003, Murray hit his 88th Atlantic League homer to surpass Jose Viera as the league's all-time home run leader. After hitting 21 homers in 2004, Murray hit a career-best 31 round-trippers in 2005 while driving in 98 runs. He had a brief return to the ALPB, playing five games with Bridgeport in 2008 before retiring.

"At that time, the guys in the Atlantic League were truly playing for the love of the game and also a chance to get back to the Majors," said Murray in recounting his years with the Nashua Pride. "It was great competition, great fans, and just a great league. Everything about it was all about baseball. It was pure baseball with a lot of great players who came through."

While Murray remains the ALPB's all-time home run leader with 158, he also ranks third in league history with 529 RBI, sixth with 299 extra-base hits and ninth with 484 runs scored. He is one of just three players to league history to record multiple 20-20 seasons. In 1999 Murray hammered 29 home runs and stole 22 bases while repeating the feat in 2000 with 28 homers and 21 stolen bases.

Glenn, his wife Jen and five daughters reside in Nashua, N.H.

