USL1 Richmond Kickers

On this Day in 2024, Terzaghi Did This!

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video


On July 13, 2024, Emiliano Terzaghi got creative with this finish against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in a 3-1 loss.

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United Soccer League One Stories from July 13, 2026


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