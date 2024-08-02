On the Quest for a Record on the Road

August 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes (6-1) visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-5) at Tim Hortons Field at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, August 2. Jason Maas' men have won their last six away games, and with a seventh consecutive road victory, the Alouettes would tie the team record set in 2002-03. Their seventh win back then also came in the Steel City.

The Alouettes had the upper hand last week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, winning 20 to 16 to claim first place in the CFL standings. Meanwhile, the Tiger-Cats have won their last two games after starting the season with five losses.

Notes from the last game...

-In just one half, quarterback Davis Alexander led his team to victory with two touchdown passes against the Riders last week. The young pivot completed 15 of his 18 passes for 178 yards.

-Receiver Tyson Philpot caught seven balls for 88 yards.

-Receiver Reggie White caught four passes for 50 yards and two majors.

-Linebacker Tyrice Beverette recorded six defensive tackles, forced a fumble, and knocked down a pass.

Against the Tiger-Cats...

25-year-old quarterback Davis Alexander will make his first career start in the CFL. Tyrice Beverette leads the league with 59 defensive plays. He has 41 defensive tackles and four forced fumbles.

The Alouettes will return home to face these same Tiger-Cats on Saturday, August 10.

