Rick Campbell Issues Statement on Vernon Adams Jr. Injury

August 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- BC Lions co-general manager/head coach Rick Campbell issued the following statement on the status of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.:

After being further evaluated by our team physicians this morning, it has been confirmed that Vernon's injury is not long-term and that he is out week-to-week.

The Lions return to the practice field on Tuesday, August 6 ahead of a road tilt at the Edmonton Elks on Sunday, August 11. A full practice schedule will be sent over the weekend.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.