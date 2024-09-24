Omaha Storm Chasers Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner

PAPILLION, NEB. - Alliance Sports, owner of the Omaha Storm Chasers, announced today they have entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), a company that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Storm Chasers will remain in Omaha, and the team's front office staff, led by President Martie Cordaro, will also remain in place and continue to operate the club under DBH. The club will continue playing at Werner Park as the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

The Storm Chasers proudly own the longest-standing affiliation of all 30 Triple-A teams and the third oldest in all of MiLB; their relationship with the Royals began in 1969 and has remained steady for 55 years. Alliance Sports co-founders Gary Green and Larry Botel, who purchased the club in 2012, are entrusting DBH to further strengthen its connection with Sarpy County. DBH is committed to enhancing both the fan and player experience at Werner Park, home to the seven-time league champions since 2011.

"Larry and I are incredibly proud of the Storm Chasers' impact on the Omaha community over the past 12 years," Green said. "As we shift our focus full time to Union Omaha and look to grow Omaha's sports landscape, we are confident the Storm Chasers are in great hands with DBH. They have a strong reputation for honoring each club's unique identity while making a positive impact on the local community."

"The Omaha Storm Chasers are significantly better for having had Gary and Larry leading the way with an unwavering commitment to the community and fan experience for the past 12 years," Cordaro said. "As the torch is passed to DBH, I'm thrilled about the future of the Storm Chasers. DBH knows how special this club is to Sarpy County and the Omaha metro community, and our staff and I look forward to working with them to raise the bar at Werner Park even further."

"Diamond Baseball Holdings has a long track record of using its business expertise and innovative approach to help its clubs maximize their positive impact on the community, and we're thrilled that the Storm Chasers are joining their lineup and remaining in Sarpy County," said Angi Burmeister, chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. "I'm confident that DBH will take our club to new heights in this next chapter of pro baseball in Nebraska and will remain a staple in Sarpy County."

The Storm Chasers, who earned the best record in the first half of the International League season this year to clinch home-field advantage in the league playoffs, represent the first Royals-affiliated club on DBH's roster.

"On behalf of the Royals, we'd like to extend our gratitude to Gary and Larry for their dedication to the Storm Chasers staff, players and fans," said JJ Picollo, Executive VP of Baseball Operations & General Manager for the Kansas City Royals. "We're excited to have a new partner in DBH, whose extensive experience will be invaluable in allowing the Storm Chasers to thrive in Sarpy County and Omaha for many years to come."

With a growing portfolio of affiliated clubs across the country, DBH works to support local passions and priorities with national reach and scale, integrating cutting-edge digital technologies into club operations as well as providing new value-generating opportunities.

"The Storm Chasers have spent decades as an indispensable pillar of the community and exemplary affiliate partner while showcasing the best attributes of Minor League Baseball," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "We're grateful to Gary Green, Larry Botel, Sarpy County and the Kansas City Royals for their trust as we aim to build on the legacy of this storied franchise. We look forward to working hand in hand with Sarpy County to elevate the already terrific experience for fans and players at Werner Park."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

