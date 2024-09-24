Storm Chasers Host Columbus Clippers in International League Championship Series

September 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (89-59, International League First Half Champions) welcome back the Columbus Clippers (80-68, International League Second Half Champions) to Werner Park for a best-of-3 playoff series, September 24-26, game 3, if necessary, with local promotion by Aetna Medicare Solutions after concluding the regular season with a series split at Louisville.

All three games between the Storm Chasers and the Clippers will begin with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch, Tuesday September 24, Wednesday September 25, and Thursday September 26 (if necessary).

Highlights during the best-of-3 series Presented By Aetna Medicare Solutions include a Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits Tuesday, Bark in the Park presented by Merck Animal Health Wednesday and Thrifty Thursday presented by Pinnacle Bank Thursday (if necessary).

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, September 24 (International League Championship Series Game 1)

Omaha vs. Columbus Clippers - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Rally Towel Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans receive a 2024 Playoffs Rally Towel | Presented by Wall To Wall Wine And Spirits

Wednesday, September 25 (International League Championship Series Game 2)

Omaha vs. Columbus Clippers - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to Werner Park to enjoy the game! Dogs must be registered before entering the park. Fans with dogs are invited to sit in the berm and section 101. | Presented by Merck Animal Health

Thursday, September 26 (International League Championship Series Game 3 - if necessary)

Omaha vs. Columbus Clippers - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Thrifty Thursday: Get a baseline box or berm ticket, select concession items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each! *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account. | *Presented by Pinnacle Bank

ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Tuesday, September 24 (Game 1)

Omaha - LHP Noah Cameron (3-2, 2.32 ERA)

Columbus - LHP Doug Nikhazy (7-3, 287 ERA)

Wednesday, September 25 (Game 2)

Omaha - RHP Chandler Champlain (4-9, 5.91 ERA)

Columbus - RHP Connor Gillispie (5-7, 4.05 ERA)

Thursday, September 26 (Game 3 - if necessary)

Omaha - TBD

Columbus - LHP Ryan Webb (2-0, 2.60 ERA)

TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all three games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

All games of the best-of-3 series between Omaha and Columbus can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with all three games airing on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr on Tuesday September 24, Wednesday September 25 and Thursday September 26 (if necessary).

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 53-39 (.576) against Columbus, including a 20-10 (.667) record at Werner Park. The Storm Chasers went 11-8 against the Clippers in 2024, with a winning series for the Chasers at Werner Park and a pair of splits at Huntington Park. Columbus have previously met in the postseason, with the Clippers defeating the Storm Chasers 8-3 in the 2011 Triple-A National Championship Game, what was the second straight national title for Columbus.

The Chasers won 12 of 17 games against the Clippers in 2023, including a 6-game sweep at Werner Park, June 13 to 18. Omaha has gone 43-28 against Columbus since joining the International League in 2021, including 20-10 at Werner Park. Before the Storm Chasers joined the International League, Omaha and Columbus played 21 games as part of the Triple-A Alliance from 1988-1991, with Omaha going 11-10 (.524) against Columbus in that stretch.

This week's playoff series will be the fourth time this year that Omaha and Columbus played in the 2024 season. Omaha and Columbus first faced off April 2 to 7 in Columbus and split the series 3-3. The Chasers hosted the Clippers May 21 to 26 and won the series five games to one before they met for the last time at Huntington Park June 25 to 30 and split a series 3-3 to open the second half.

No players on the Columbus roster have ties to Omaha or the Storm Chasers. And likewise, no Omaha players have spent time with the Clippers. However, John Rave's 35 total bases in games against the Clippers this year represent the most of any International Player in games against Columbus in 2024. In 33 games against the Clippers over the last two seasons, John Rave has hit .328 (39-for-119), with six home runs and 21 runs batted in against Columbus since the start of the 2023 season.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1. ¬â¹WERNER PARK MAGIC

The @OMAStormChasers return to Werner Park to host the International League Championship Series, as one of the best teams in the Minors in home games. Omaha won a league-best 46 games at home this year, the 3rd-most of any MiLB team.

2. IT'S WATERS WORLD! (AGAIN)

It was announced earlier today @OMAStormChasers outfielder Drew Waters was named the International League's Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season. Waters led the league with a .565 average, 1.067 slugging percentage & 1.687 OPS, going 13-for-23 at the plate.

3. CAMERON CAN

LHP Noah Cameron will be starting Game 1 of the International League Championship Series for @OMAStormChasers, Omaha's best pitcher since he was promoted to Triple-A. In the 2nd half, he ranks 2nd in the league in ERA (2.32), WHIP (1.01) & K/BB (5.64).

4. CHAMPIONSHIP OR BUST

This return to the playoffs for @OMAStormChasers marks the club's first playoff appearance since 2014, the 2nd of back-to-back years as the Triple-A National Champions. Omaha made the playoff 4 straight years from 2011-14, losing the title game in 2011, but winning in '13 & '14.

5. LEAGUE LEADERS

Outfielders John Rave and Drew Waters represented @OMAStormChasers up and down the International League leaderboards in 2024. Rave led the league with 93 runs and ranked in the Top-10 in extra-base hits, doubles and total bases. Waters was Top-10 in doubles, runs, OPS & SLG.

