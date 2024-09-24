IronPigs Win Attendance Crown for 2nd Consecutive Season

September 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - For the second consecutive season, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have finished 1st in total attendance out of all 120 Minor League Baseball teams with 588,788 fans coming thru the gates at Coca-Cola Park.

This is the 4th time the IronPigs have led all of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) in total attendance (2011, 2012, 2023, 2024). For the 2024 season, the IronPigs had 73 total openings and totaled 32 sellouts with 16 capacity (10,100) sellouts. The IronPigs 2024 total attendance mark is their highest since 2019 (585,112) and it is the first time the IronPigs have been over 8,000 in average attendance since 2019 as well (8,066).

Since the team's inception in 2008, the IronPigs have never finished lower than eighth in MiLB in total or average attendance and have ranked within the top-5 in both categories in 13 out of 16 seasons.

The IronPigs have been the Lehigh Valley's "Hometown Team" since 2008 and take pride in being the most affordable family fun entertainment experience in the region. The 'Pigs are expecting to welcome their 10 millionth fan at some point during the 2025 season (the IronPigs' 17th season), which will mark more than any other MiLB team since the team's inception in 2008.

Additionally, the IronPigs were the only team in all of MiLB to play in front of 1,000,000 fans combined, home and away (1,013,214). The IronPigs haven't played in front of 1,000,000 total since 2019 and are just one of two teams (Columbus Clippers in 2022) to have reached that mark since 2019.

"We're blessed to have such amazing fans and partners," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "It's been a magic carpet ride since 2008, and I'm proud of each one of our staff members who work tirelessly to help us accomplish the standard we have in providing a great entertaining experience at each game."

The IronPigs begin their defense of their attendance title when they kick off the 2025 season on Friday, March 28th, hosting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.