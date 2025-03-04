Omaha Storm Chasers Reveal 2025 Promotional Schedule

March 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2025 season, with the home opener at Werner Park slated for Tuesday, April 1 at 6:35 p.m. against the Louisville Bats.

The promotional schedule features daily promotions, giveaways and theme nights throughout the 75-game home schedule. A full promotional calendar can be found here, and a full game schedule can be found here. Single-game tickets are now on sale by visiting omahastormchasers.com or calling the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100.

We're thrilled to kick off the 2025 season of Storm Chasers baseball at Werner Park," said Director of Marketing & Creative Services Alex Seder. "Our commitment to enhancing the fan experience continues, and we've made sure this season delivers on that promise with a fresh lineup of exciting new promotions, alongside the return of some fan favorites."

GIVEAWAYS

There are 8 giveaways planned for the 2025 season:

Tuesday, April 1 - Magnet Schedule presented by Great Plains Communications (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, May 17 - Replica International League Championship Ring presented by Pepsi (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, June 7 - Runza Hawaiian Shirt presented by Runza (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, June 8 -Rally Towel presented by Chick-fil-A Bellevue (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, June 20 - International League Champions Hat presented by Mlnarik Law Group (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, July 6 - Retro-Style Basketball Jersey presented by The Papillion Taco Guy (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, July 12 - Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, August 2 - Alex Gordon Bobblehead presented by IAMS Wealth Management (first 1,000 fans)

THEME NIGHTS

In addition to Specialty Jerseys there are 24 fun theme nights planned for the 2025 season, for full details check out the promotions calendar on the website:

Wednesday, April 16 - All About Kids Day: Art in the Park presented By Midwest Maintenance (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

Thursday, May 1 - Take Meowt To the Ballgame (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, May 2 - Princesses and Pirates Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, May 15 - Community Celebration Series: Mental Health Awareness (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, May 16 - Star Wars Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, May 17 - Viva Las Vegas Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, May 30 - Community Celebration Series: First Responders Night presented by Werner Enterprises (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, May 31 - Wild Kingdom Night presented by Mutual of Omaha (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 1 - Community Celebration Series: Lou Gehrig Day (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, June 6 - Children's Nebraska Night ft. Bluey & Bingo presented by Children's Nebraska (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, June 7 - Runza Night presented by Runza (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, June 21 - Union Omaha Soccer Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 22 - Stormy's Birthday (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, July 9 - Senior Health Fair (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, July 11 - Harry Potter Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, July 12 - Community Celebration Series: Faith & Family Night (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, August 1 - Salute to Agriculture Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, August 2 - Everything Nebraska Night presented by Valentino's (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, August 15 - Community Celebration Series: Stand Up 2 Cancer Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, August 16 - Community Celebration Series: Military Appreciation Night presented by Cobalt Credit Union (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, August 28 - Community Celebration Series: Pride Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, August 29 - Malmö Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, August 30 - NASCAR Night presented by Kansas Speedway (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, August 12 - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Horseshoe Casino Council Bluffs (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

TICKET PACKAGES

New in 2025, a pair of big theme nights have special ticket packages!

Friday, June 6 - Children's Nebraska Night ft. Bluey & Bingo - General tickets are on sale now, but the only way to guarantee a photo with Bluey and Bingo is to purchase one of our VIP packages! The package includes one club level ticket to the game (including access to the PFC Club) and access to the VIP Meet & Greet. The VIP Meet & Greet will take place from 5:15PM until 5:45PM, before gates open, in the Ballpark Way area. Spots are very limited, so get yours now. All attendees need a ticket to the game, but only each child wanting a photo with Bluey and Bingo need a VIP ticket.

Friday, July 11 - Harry Potter Night - General tickets are on sale now, but we are also offering a limited number of special ticket packages. These packages include one baseline box ticket and a Hogwarts™ house scarf of your choice! These packages are extremely limited, first come first serve.

SPECIALTY JERSEYS

The Storm Chasers will wear theme jerseys 15 times this season with four of the specialty jerseys available for auction following their use:

Thursday, May 15 - Community Series (Mental Health Awareness Night)

Friday, May 16 - Star Wars (Star Wars Night) *Available for Auction*

Saturday, May 17 - '70s Throwback (Viva Las Vegas Night)

Friday, May 30 - Patriotic (First Responders Night)

Sunday, June 1 - Community Series (Lou Gehrig Day)

Friday, June 6 - '70s Throwback (Children's Nebraska Night)

Saturday, June 7 - Runza (Runza®s Night) *Available for Auction*

Friday, July 4 - Patriotic (Independence Day)

Saturday, July 5 - '70s Throwback

Friday, July 11 - Harry Potter (Harry Potter Night) *Available for Auction*

Friday, August 1 - Corn Chasers (Agriculture Night)

Friday, August 15 - Community Series (Stand Up 2 Cancer Night)

Saturday, August 16 - Patriotic (Military Appreciation Night) *Available for Auction*

Thursday, August 28 - Community Series (Pride Night)

Friday, August 29 - Malmö Oat Milkers

DAILY PROMOTIONS

Daily promotions return for the 2025 season:

TUESDAY: Canned Food Days - Bring three cans of non-perishable food items and receive one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry.

WEDNESDAY: Bark in the Park presented by Merck Animal Health - Bring your dog with you to the park and sit in the berm or Section 101 every Wednesday night game.

THURSDAY: $3 Thursday presented by Pinnacle Bank - Get tickets, 12 oz Busch Light cans, and select concessions for $3 each, while supplies last.

FRIDAY: Fireworks Friday - Every Friday from May 2 through August 29, stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

SATURDAY: Bands & Brews presented by J&M Displays & Werner Enterprises - On select Saturdays, enjoy pre-game drink specials and live music in the Bud Light Downdraught bar! (May 3: Dillon Gaige, June 7: Strange Pleasures, July 12: Sundown, August 2: Secret Weapon).

SUNDAY: Family Funday presented by Nebraska Medicine - Fun for the whole fam, featuring face painters, airbrush tattoos, wildlife encounters a balloon artist or mascots!

SUNDAY: Kids Run the Bases presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha - Kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game.

FIREWORKS NIGHTS

There will be 10 fireworks nights as part of Friday Fireworks, including Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO on Friday, July 4.

Friday, May 2 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, May 16 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, May 30 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, June 6 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, June 20 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO

Friday, July 11 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, August 1 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, August 15 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, August 29 - Friday Fireworks

COMMUNITY NIGHTS

There will be 6 Community Nights presented by Leonard Management McDonald's:

Sunday, June 1 - Lincoln Community Night

Sunday, June 8 - Bellevue Community Night

Sunday, June 22 - La Vista & Ralston Community Night

Sunday, August 3 - Elkhorn, Gretna, & Millard Community Night

Sunday, August 17 - Blair, Bennington, & Fremont Community Night

Sunday, August 31 - River City Community Night

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, April 1 vs. Louisville, welcoming fans to Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. for Opening Night. The full 2025 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.