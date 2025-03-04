RailRiders set 2025 promotional slate

March 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA (March 4, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced their promotions, appearances, theme nights and giveaways for the 2025 campaign. The new season will showcase 11 fireworks dates, four Copa de la Diversión games, three new custom jerseys, appearances, unique giveaways and much more!

2025 Promotional Calendar Highlights

Opening Night at PNC Field is set for Tuesday, April 8, against the Rochester Red Wings. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with a 2025 magnetic schedule giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. First pitch is slated for 6:35 and, after the final out, stick around for the first fireworks show of the season.

Fans can Beat the Clock today and save online for Opening Night tickets. Tickets purchased online between 10 and 10:59 A.M. today are only $4 plus fees. Tickets for Opening Night will be $6 plus fees from 11-Noon and $8 plus fees from 12 P.M. until 1. The Beat the Clock sale is only valid with online purchases.

The first of four Copa de la Diversión games falls on a Thirsty Thursday; May 8, against the Red Wings. The RailRiders will also take on their alternate "Vejigantes" identities on June 24, July 31, and August 30

May 14 and 28 are STEM School Days, presented by Penn State Scranton, Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre. First pitch on each date is set for 11:05 A.M., but prior to the games, students from across NEPA will have the chance to participate in our annual trebuchet competition. During the game, STEM-related activities will be available and area businesses will be on display on the concourse.

The Malmö Oat Milkers return to Moosic on May 17. Minor League Baseball, in partnership with Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company, will turn all 120 MiLB clubs into the Oat Milkers for one night only. Don't miss the fun of one of the most-definitely-not-normal-but-very-unique-in-like-a-cool-and-quirky-way nights on the 2025 home schedule as the RailRiders take their turn as MiLB's 121st team.

On Sunday, May 18, the first 500 kids 12 and younger get a CHAMP squish!

Scout Night is Friday, May 30. Contact a sales representative now to book your pack, patrol or troop for an outing at the game against the Worcester Red Sox with a scout campout to follow.

Our Friday Night Fireworks also begin on May 30 and continue after every Friday home game during the remainder of the 2025 season!

May 31 is Military Appreciation Day with a camo hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by MetLife. The RailRiders will also wear custom military-themed jerseys.

Friday, June 13, is Girl Scout Night at PNC Field. Contact a sales representative to reserve a spot for your troop and have them camp overnight in the outfield after the final out against the Syracuse Mets.

Play it as it lies on June 14 on Amazing Golf Ball Whacker Night! Christopher McDonald, who portrayed Shooter McGavin himself in the 1996 classic "Happy Gilmore" makes a guest appearance as the RailRiders take on Syracuse at 6:05 P.M. PLUS... the first 1,500 fans through the gate receive a custom bobblehead of his legendary golf villain! Want to watch the RailRiders play? You just may. What do you say?

Upgrade your style and profile with a Baby Bombers button-down shirt on June 28. The first 1,500 fans get this wardrobe highlight when the gates open at 5 P.M. before the RailRiders host the WooSox at 6:05.

The RailRiders will host Sensory Friendly Day at PNC Field on June 29. We will provide a sensory-safe environment for fans of all ages including reduced ballpark sounds, sensory-friendly activities and much more. Additional Sensory Friendly Days are set for July 6 and August 31.

After a three-game set in Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on Friday, July 4, to host the IronPigs. The RailRiders will once again wear their military-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off to benefit Camp Freedom. After the game, fans can enjoy an extended edition of the NEPA's best fireworks extravaganza, courtesy of the PA Lottery.

On July 5, celebrate the American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil! The first 1,500 fans will receive a custom bobble baseball card commemorating the fourth former Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player to nab those first-year honors. Gates open at 5 P.M. with a first pitch at 6:05. Stick around after the game for a special Saturday fireworks show presented by Mohegan Sun Pocono!

The hap, hap, happiest night of the season may just be Christmas in July on Friday, July 11 against Buffalo! Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season, presented by the Salvation Army, including a post-game fireworks show to light a surely blustery summer night.

Don't know the reason, but you can stay here all season. Come waste away on Margaritaville Night. Join us Saturday, July 12, with a Hawaiian shirt giveaway when gates open at 5 P.M. The RailRiders will wear custom jerseys, which will once again be auctioned off benefitting the Children's Miracle Network at the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, courtesy of Giant. Maybe you'll find some sponge cake or that lost shaker of salt?

Celebrate CHAMP's birthday on July 13. All his rowdy friends will be here to honor the bestest mascot in the world during a Geisinger Sunday Family FunDay!

Faith & Faith Night is slated for August 1. Bring your group to PNC Field for a night of fun and fellowship, plus fireworks after the game!

Time warp back to the 1990s on August 2! 90s night is back like talking to the hand cause the face don't wanna listen. After the game, DJ Hersh rocks the ballpark with a 90s Dance Party on the Geisinger Plaza! Additional throwback details will be announced soon.

Expecto Patronum! August 16 is Harry Potter Night™ when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre repels the Indianapolis Indians. The first 1,500 fans through the gates at 5 P.M. receive RailRiders Platform 93/4 socks. The RailRiders will wear custom jerseys honoring Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You might even see everyone's favorite house elf for a photo op! Hopefully, the RailRiders offense puts a levitation charm on the baseball that night. It's lev-e-o-sah!

Soccer Night is set to take the pitch... field... on August 30 as the Vejigantes play their final Copa de la Diversión contest of the season. The first 1,500 fans get a custom soccer jersey inspired by the colorful Vejigantes uniforms the club has worn for the last five summers.

Bluey & Bingo head to PNC Field for the final Sensational Saturday of the season on September 13. Details are coming soon on how you can meet & greet this beloved duo when the RailRiders host the IronPigs. Hooray!

We wrap the home slate on Fan Appreciation Day, set for Sunday, September 14, as we honor all those who make RailRiders baseball possible.

All promotions, theme nights and giveaways remain subject to change. Additional information and ticket packages will be announced as the 2025 season approaches. All giveaways are for the first 1,500 fans this season unless otherwise noted.

Single-game tickets as well as season tickets, including full, half, partial and flex plans, are available now. Buy online at www.swbrailriders.com or at the PNC Field Box Office.

For more information, contact the RailRiders front office by calling (570) 969-2255.

