Bats 5K Back for Third Year on June 14

March 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats announced that the annual Bats 5K race will be returning for the third consecutive year on Saturday, June 14.

The race provides runners with the one-of-a-kind opportunity to run the final quarter mile down on the field at Louisville Slugger Field. It begins promptly at 8 a.m. and the course will begin and end just outside the ballpark's Witherspoon Street gate.

An awards ceremony will take place on the Witherspoon Street plaza following the race, with the top three male and female overall finishers taking home awards. The top overall male and female winners will receive a full-size Louisville Slugger bat, second and third place will receive a mini bat. Awards will also be given to the top three finishers in numerous age groups.

This year, a portion of each ticket sold for the race will benefit the Louisville Sports Commission's Playing it Forward program. Playing it Forward is an on-going program through which the Louisville Sports Commission and its partners collect new, outgrown and gently used sports equipment and distribute it to youth who cannot afford it.

For those wishing to participate in the Bats 5K, tickets are available now. Runners are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Tickets will cost $35 from now until March 21, $40 from March 22 to April 29, $45 from April 30 to June 12, and $55 from June 13 to June 14. Each race ticket includes two vouchers for tickets to any 2025 Bats home games (excluding Thunder Over Louisville on April 12 and Independence Day eve on July 3), a finisher medal, a photo with Buddy Bat, and a Car Seat Towel Protector.

Participants should note that walkers and strollers are allowed, as long as they are able to keep a pace of 20 minutes per mile. No dogs will be permitted on the field at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats 5K is part of the River City Races Run the 502 series.

In addition, this year, the Bats 5K will add a Kids Fun Run, where children ages 10 and under can take a lap around the warning track at Louisville Slugger Field. All children that complete the race will receive their own medal. Tickets for the Kids Fun Run will be $7.50 in advance of the race and $10 on June 14.

Opening Night for the 2025 Bats season is set for Friday, March 28 against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. Ticket packages are available now at batsbaseball.com or by calling (502) 212-2287.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.