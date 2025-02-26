Omaha Storm Chasers Announce 2025 Front Office Promotions and Additions

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to announce several promotions and additions to the front office staff ahead of the 2025 season.

"I'm incredibly excited for the internal promotions we've made recently and have enjoyed welcoming new members of the Chasers Family to Werner Park," said Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro. "Coming off a championship season for the team on the field in 2024, I'm confident these are the right people to help us elevate the experience at Werner Park and improve on what was a phenomenal season last year."

INTERNAL STAFF PROMOTIONS

Mitch Cunningham was elevated to the role of Director of Retail Operations for the Storm Chasers in April 2024, after most recently serving as the Retail Operations Manager. Mitch joined the Chasers in September 2018 as the Retail Operations Coordinator, after spending two seasons with the Portland Sea Dogs.

Jordan Yerem became the Director of Ticket Operations for the Storm Chasers in August 2024, after most recently serving as the Senior Client Activations Coordinator. Jordan joined the Chasers in April 2021 as a Group Sales Operations Associate, before being promoted to Group Client Services Coordinator in October 2021, then serving as the Group Sales Manager for the Chasers sister club, Union Omaha.

Landon Caldwell transitioned into a Corporate Sales Executive in October 2024, after most recently serving as a Groups & Hospitality Executive for the club. Landon joined the Chasers in October 2022 as a Group Ticket Sales Executive, having previously worked with the Lincoln Stars and Omaha Beef.

Aniya Tate transitioned into the role of Director, HR and Special Events in February 2025 after more recently serving the club as the Employee & Community Relations Manager. She joined the team in January 2021 as the Human Resources Manager, after working with the Lincoln Saltdogs and Kansas City Chiefs.

Alex Seder was named the club's Director, Marketing & Creative Services in February 2025 after previously serving as the Creative Content Manager since 2022. He originally joined the Storm Chasers in August of 2021 as the Graphic Design Coordinator, after working for the Great Lakes Loons.

NEW HIRES

Dylan Hastings re-joined the Storm Chasers in May 2024 as a Groups & Hospitality Executive, after spending the 2023 season with the Chasers as a Gameday Operations intern. He graduated from Midland University in 2024, where he earned a Bachelors in Sports Management and Marketing and pitched for 3 years on the Midland University baseball team.

Brandon Wildman joined the Storm Chasers in July 2024 as the Director of Operations, after most recently working as the Director of Ballpark Operations for the Reno Aces. A graduate of Indiana University, he got his start in Triple-A baseball as a Stadium Operations Assistant with the Indianapolis Indians in 2021, before spending two and a half years in Reno.

Pierce Saylock joined the Storm Chasers in January 2025 a Groups & Hospitality Executive, after working with the Arbor Day Foundation as a Sales Intern. Pierce is a 2023 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor's degree in marketing.

Alvin Garcia re-joined the Storm Chasers in January 2025 as the Director of Promotions, after serving as the Senior Manager of Promotions & Creative Service for the Wichita Wind Surge. A graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso, Alvin spent the 2019 season with the Chasers as their Bilingual Sales & Promotions Coordinator and later became the Promotions & Community Events Coordinator. He spent four years with the Wind Surge, originally joining the team as a Marketing Associate.

Gregory Becs joined the Storm Chasers in February 2025 as a Ticket Sales Executive, after interning with Forward Madison FC. Gregory graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor's degree in criminology and a minor in political science.

Joe Foral joined the Storm Chasers in February 2025 as the team's Head Groundskeeper, after serving as the Head Groundskeeper at Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts. A graduate of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, Joe interned for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in 2016 and spent two seasons on the Grounds Crew at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.

Joe Ciancio joined the Storm Chasers in February 2025 as the Sr. Director, Baseball & Facility Operations, after working at Turf Fertigation LLC. Management and Consulting. A graduate of Penn State, Joe comes to the Storm Chasers with experience in the Thompson Rivers Parks and Recreation District and Eaton Area Park & Recreation District.

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, April 1 vs. Louisville, welcoming fans to Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. for Opening Night. The full 2025 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.

