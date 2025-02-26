Jumbo Shrimp Preview New PNC Home Plate Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the ongoing Project NEXT renovations at VyStar Ballpark, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and PNC Bank were proud to preview and dedicate the new PNC Home Plate Club in a private ceremony on Wednesday.

The PNC Home Plate Club will deliver to fans a brand-new premium hospitality experience unrivaled in the 22-year history of the ballpark. A PNC Home Plate Club membership includes the most exclusive home plate seats for all 75 home games, private entrance to the ballpark, access to the indoor club area, and a decadent all-inclusive culinary experience inside the club including food, domestic beer and house wine. The club space and membership will deliver a high-end experience and serve as an ideal location for corporate and individual guests to cheer on the Jumbo Shrimp. The elegant club space will also be available year-round and on non-gamedays for company events, civic gatherings, and meetings.

PNC Home Plate club members will also receive a 25 percent discount to the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store, access to exclusive season ticket holder events like a trip to South Florida to watch the Miami Marlins, guaranteed promotional giveaways and all-inclusive, in-seat ordering and delivery of a select ballpark menu of food and beverages. Season memberships for all 75 games are available now for $5,400. The Jumbo Shrimp remain committed to affordable family fun with general admission tickets still starting at just $5 per ticket, along with other experiences and opportunities throughout the season centered on being the best entertainment value in Northeast Florida.

"The PNC Home Plate Club will allow Jumbo Shrimp fans to elevate their gameday as the most exclusive, premium experience at our ballpark. Our aim was to create a big-time, major-league experience and that is exactly what guests will feel when enjoying a game as PNC Home Plate Club members" said Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby. "Thank you to our long-time partner PNC Bank for believing in the vision of what this has become. We are so excited for Jumbo Shrimp fans to begin experiencing the new PNC Home Plate Club and Project NEXT's other substantive renovations at our ballpark on April 1 for Opening Day."

"We're thrilled to join the Jumbo Shrimp in bringing the PNC Home Plate Club to life," said Chris Kalin, PNC regional president for North Florida. "This exclusive space not only offers an unrivaled VIP experience for local baseball fans, but also provides a gathering place for local business leaders to engage with their clients and prospects before, during and outside of baseball games. It's unlike anything we've seen before at the ballpark, and we can't wait to officially introduce this new venue to our community."

The PNC Home Plate Club will be open for Opening Day April 1, and memberships are available by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or emailing tickets@jaxshrimp.com. A media-inclusive ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for April 10.

