Redbirds Announce Single Game Ticket On-Sale for Cardinals Exhibition Game

February 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Baseball fans, get ready! Single-game tickets for the highly anticipated "Battle of the Birds" exhibition game between the St. Louis Cardinals and their Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds, will officially go on sale Saturday, March 1, at 10 a.m. The game is set for Monday, March 24, 2025, at 6:15 p.m. at AutoZone Park in downtown Memphis.

To make this special matchup even more exciting, each "Battle of the Birds" ticket purchased will come with a bonus ticket for the Memphis Redbirds' Opening Day on April 1, 2025. Fans will have the chance to not only experience the thrill of watching the Cardinals take on the Redbirds but also return to AutoZone Park to celebrate the start of the Redbirds' 2025 season.

"This game is always a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring the St. Louis Cardinals back to AutoZone Park for another exciting matchup," said Craig Unger, president and general manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "With the added bonus of an Opening Day ticket, we're giving fans even more reasons to get out and enjoy baseball in Memphis."

This year's "Battle of the Birds" marks the 25th anniversary of the first-ever exhibition game between the Cardinals and Redbirds and the 11th meeting overall between the two teams. Fans can look forward to seeing top prospects, Major League stars, and a first look at the 2025 Memphis Redbirds roster.

### Ticket Information

Single-game tickets for "Battle of the Birds" will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at www.memphisredbirds.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as demand is expected to be high.

Luxury Suites for the Battle of the Birds are currently on sale. Please call 901-721-6000 for more information.

For more information on the "Battle of the Birds" exhibition game, the Memphis Redbirds 2025 Season, and ticketing details, visit www.memphisredbirds.com or contact the Memphis Redbirds Ticket Office at (901) 721-6000.

