Olsen's Gem and Spectacular Defense Help Revs Edge Hawks for Fourth Straight Win

July 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Staten Island, NY): Jon Olsen fired seven strong innings and the York Revolution benefited from several spectacular defensive plays in a 2-1 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Saturday night at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

York struck first with a run in the third as Matt McDermott led off with a base hit and stole second for the Revs' 200th stolen base as a team this season. After advancing to third on a ground out by Rudy Martin Jr, McDermott scored on a sac fly to center by Colton Welker for the game's first run.

Staten Island answered with a two-out RBI double by Alejandro De Aza in the bottom of the third, just out of the reach of Trey Martin who made a great leaping effort crashing into the wall.

It remained 1-1 until the fifth when Alexis Pantoja led off with a double down the right field line and advanced to third on an error. Hawks starter Cam Hill retired the next two batters with the infield in, but Welker came through with a clutch two-out RBI single to right for a 2-1 lead on his 50th RBI of the season and 34th in his past 23 games played.

Olsen (7-1) was sensational, allowing just one run on three hits over seven innings for the win. He walked one, struck out six, and did not allow a hit after the third inning.

Aaron Holiday picked up the hold in the eighth, navigating his eighth consecutive scoreless inning to begin his Revs career. After allowing a leadoff single to Jeison Guzman and a sacrifice bunt, Holiday retired De Aza on a grounder as first baseman Zander Wiel made a slick sliding backhand play and tossed to Holiday for the second out. With the tying run at third, Holiday blew away Pablo Sandoval for a strike out swinging, sending the lead to the ninth.

Matt Turner also had to deal with a leadoff baserunner in the ninth after a walk to Luis Castro, but retired Joe Dunand on a one-hopper up the middle handled by Pantoja at second for a fielder's choice. Turner made one last amazing defensive play, retiring pinch-hitter Ben Norman on a line drive double play, snagging the screamer himself before throwing to first to complete his eighth save.

Staten Island pitchers retired the final 13 York batters of the game, but the Revs relied on strong pitching and excellent defense to preserve the lead, improving to 10-6 in one-run games on the season.

Perhaps the biggest defensive play of the night came with a runner aboard and two out in the bottom of the sixth when Dunand drove one to deep center. Martin Jr flagged down the deep drive along the warning track making a one-handed basket grab and holding on while sliding on the warning track, preserving the 2-1 lead.

Notes: The Revs have won four straight improving to 4-3 in the second half and 47-23 overall on the season. York is now 24-11 on the road, having won 11 of 13 road series. They improve to 17-4-2 overall in series this season and will go for a sweep on Sunday. Olsen's seven wins are tied for second most in the league, one behind teammate Ethan Lindow's eight for the league lead. His seven innings mark the longest start by a Revs pitcher since he went seven in a win vs Hagerstown on June 8. Olsen takes the league lead in strikeouts with 81 compared to just 12 walks in 68 innings on the season. The Revs improve to 7-5 against the FerryHawks including a 4-1 mark at Staten Island. York lefty Zach Neff faces Staten Island's Mike Shawaryn on Sunday at 4 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 3:40 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.