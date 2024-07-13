Lancaster Stymies Long Island to Even Series

Long Island Ducks' Mike Montgomery on the mound

Long Island Ducks' Mike Montgomery on the mound

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 12-0 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Matt Swarmer (1-1) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out six. Mike Montgomery (2-4) took the loss, conceding two runs on two hits and three walks in five innings with a pair of strikeouts.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (3-5, 6.78) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers southpaw Brady Tedesco (0-2, 3.37).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 19, to open a three-game series with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Discover Long Island. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from The Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

