Lowther and Wells Picked up by Toros de Tijuana

July 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Baseball Club News Release







Left-handed pitchers Zac Lowther and Nick Wells both had their contracts purchased by Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League on Wednesday, July 3.

Lowther was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Xavier University. The southpaw pitched in the big leagues in 2021 and 2022 with the O's, making 11 appearances.

The Cleveland, Ohio native has had a dominant 2024 season with Gastonia. Lowther is 4-0 with a 2.82 ERA, walking 31 and striking out a league-leading 74 in 54.1 innings. In the month of June, opponents hit just .198 off Lowther. He had three separate outings in June going six innings, allowing one run or less.

Nick Wells was also taken high in the MLB Draft, as the Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the third round in 2014 out of high school. Wells spent time in the minor leagues with the Blue Jays, Mariners and Nationals organizations, reaching as high as Triple-A for Washington.

Wells joined the Atlantic League as a member of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 2022. The Alexandria, Virginia native signed with Gastonia a year later. Wells was a reliever for Gastonia in 2023, making 30 appearances out of the bullpen. The lefty went 0-1 with a 2.90 ERA, issuing 13 walks and recording 37 strikeouts. During the offseason, Wells added two pitches (the splitter and sweeper) in the hope of transitioning to a starter. In seven games and six starts in 2024, Wells is 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA. He has walked 17 and struck out 42 with the Baseball Club.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 13, 2024

Lowther and Wells Picked up by Toros de Tijuana - Gastonia Baseball Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.