Olguin Goes 5.0 Scoreless in Victorious Debut

May 18, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULLON - Arbert Cipion went 3-for-4 with a leadoff home run in the first, Alberis Ferrer went 2-for-4 with a RBI triple in the second and a two-run home run in the seventh, and starter Fernando Olguin earned the win after tossing five scoreless frames as the Carolina Mudcats earned a series tying 8-1 victory versus the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

Olguin (1-0) began his stellar debut with eight consecutive outs before allowing a two-out double in the third. That double was one of only two hits allowed by Olguin as he worked his way through five scoreless innings while earning the victory in his Mudcats (18-17) debut.

Karlos Morales pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh in relief and finished with four strikeouts and one walk while earning his first hold of the season. Christian Tripp pitched the final two frames and allowed a run on three hits. He also walked one and struck out three.

With the Carolina pitchers working their way through the Down East (15-20) lineup, the Carolina batters would get going early with Cipion's leadoff home run in the first, and Ferrer's RBI triple in the second. Carolina led 2-0 through the fifth before getting a RBI single from Hedbert Perez in the sixth. They then took a 6-0 lead in the seventh when Ferrer hit his two-run home run and Jackson Chourio doubled in a run. Finally, it was a two-run double from Jheremy Vargas in the eighth that extended the lead to 8-0.

Bradford Webb started for the Wood Ducks and took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings pitched. Webb (1-2) also walked two and struck out four. Emiliano Teodo worked the sixth and seventh while allowing four runs and four hits. Dylan MacLean pitched the eighth and allowed two more Carolina runs.

The victory brought the Mudcats into a 1-1 series tie with the Wood Ducks.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina: Cipion (3, 1st inning off Webb, 0 on, 0 out); Ferrer (4, 7th inning off Teodo, 1 on, 1 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Cipion, LF (Carolina): 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Ferrer, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Chourio, CF (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Vargas, SS (Carolina): 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Cauley, SS (Down East): 1-for-4, 0 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Paniagua, 3B (Down East): 1-for-3, 1 2B

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Olguin (W, 1-0) (Carolina): 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Morales (H, 1) (Carolina): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Tripp (Carolina): 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Webb (L, 1-2) (Down East): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 1, Wood Ducks 0) -- Arbert Cipion hits a home run to left-center field on a 1-0 pitch. Jackson Chourio grounds out, Cameron Cauley to Tucker Mitchell. Hendry Mendez grounds out to Bradford Webb. Jeferson Quero grounds out, Junior Paniagua to Tucker Mitchell.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 2, Wood Ducks 0) -- Hedbert Perez strikes out swinging. Jesus Chirinos grounds out, Junior Paniagua to Tucker Mitchell. Jheremy Vargas walks. Jheremy Vargas steals 2nd base. Jheremy Vargas steals 3rd base. Alberis Ferrer triples to right-center field, Jheremy Vargas scores. Luis Silva flies out to Jose Rodriguez.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 3, Wood Ducks 0) -- Pitcher Change: Emiliano Teodo replaces Bradford Webb. Jackson Chourio strikes out swinging. Hendry Mendez walks. Jeferson Quero grounds out, Cameron Cauley to Tucker Mitchell, Hendry Mendez to 2nd. Hedbert Perez singles to center field, Hendry Mendez scores. Hedbert Perez caught stealing 2nd base, Ian Moller to Maximo Acosta.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 6, Wood Ducks 0) -- Jesus Chirinos walks. Jheremy Vargas pops out to Maximo Acosta. Alberis Ferrer hits a home run to left field on a 1-1 pitch, Jesus Chirinos scores. Luis Silva strikes out on foul tip. Arbert Cipion singles to right-center field. Jackson Chourio doubles to left-center field, Arbert Cipion scores. Hendry Mendez flies out to Marcus Smith.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 8, Wood Ducks 0) -- Pitcher Change: Dylan MacLean replaces Emiliano Teodo. Jeferson Quero doubles to center field. Hedbert Perez flies out to Marcus Smith. Jesus Chirinos reaches on fielding error by Cameron Cauley. Jheremy Vargas doubles to right-center field, Jeferson Quero scores; Jesus Chirinos scores. Alberis Ferrer strikes out swinging. Luis Silva strikes out on foul tip.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Wood Ducks 9th (Mudcats 8, Wood Ducks 1) -- Alejandro Osuna singles to deep shortstop. Marcus Smith strikes out swinging. Cameron Cauley doubles to right field, Alejandro Osuna scores. Maximo Acosta singles to right field, Cameron Cauley to 3rd. Jose Rodriguez strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

