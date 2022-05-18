Mozzicato Brilliant in Debut Despite 13-2 Loss

May 18, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Frank Mozzicato

(Columbia Fireflies, Credit: Michael Leuck) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Frank Mozzicato(Columbia Fireflies, Credit: Michael Leuck)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Kansas City Royals first round pick, Frank Mozzicato was brilliant through three innings, despite the Fireflies dropping Wednesday afternoon's game 13-2 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Segra Park.

The story of the day was the incredible pro debut for Frank Mozzicato. The lefty received a no-decision after spinning three scoreless innings. The Hartford, Connecticut native punched out three hitters and allowed a single hit against the top team in the Carolina League before he was pulled.

The bullpen on the other hand, had some trouble with Myrtle Beach for a second consecutive day. Delvin Capellan (L, 0-2) allowed eight runs, five of which were earned in 2.1 innings following Mozzicato. The struggles didn't stop there as Luis Barroso allowed a pair of runs in 2.2 innings and John McMillon walked a handful before getting pulled for Rubendy Jaquez in the ninth.

Jaquez is the first position player to pitch for Columbia this season. He is also the last Fireflies position player to enter a game. Jaquez last threw May 15 vs the Charleston RiverDogs. He has tossed 0.2 innings in his career and has one strikeout and zero runs allowed.

The Fireflies were able to jump in front in the first for a second-consecutive game. The bats rallied with a pair of outs. Guillermo Quintana got things started with a base knock, then Carter Jensen doubled to right to score the first baseman and break the scoreless tie. Darryl Collins kept the stretch going with a base knock that plated Jensen to put Columbia up 2-0.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Luinder Avila (3-3, 4.85 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with righty Luis Devers (2-3, 3.70 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 17 for a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that includes the return of Copa De La Diversíon weekend. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.