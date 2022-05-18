Lynchburg's Hot Bats Strike Again as Salem Loses Their Third Straight

Salem, VA - Behind the bats of Yordys Valdes and Milan Tolentino Lynchburg scores 10 runs and seven in the last four innings.

The Hillcats leapt out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning after Dayan Frias ripped his fifth double of the season driving in Valdes for the first run of the game. Two batters later, Milan Tolentino knocked in Frias on his eighth double of the season to give Lynchburg a two-run advantage.

Salem's 460 rival added to their lead in the top of the third inning when Will Bartlett drove in Phillip Sikes to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

The Red Sox responded on an Eduardo Lopez double to left field scoring Blaze Jordan cutting the deficit to two runs. While Salem offered some fight, Lynchburg resumed their scoring in the top of the sixth when Joe Donovan doubled scoring Isaiah Green. Valdes added some insurance in the sixth inning when he tripled to center field driving in Donovan extending their lead to four runs.

After a Nathan Hickey RBI-double in the bottom half if the sixth, Lynchburg added three runs in the top of the seventh on Salem defensive mistakes making the score 8-2.

Tolentino drove in two more runs in the eighth, putting an exclamation mark on Lynchburg's 10-2 victory.

Lynchburg and Salem will battle once again Thursday night at 7:05 PM.

First pitch: 7:04 PM

Time of game: 2:32

Attendance: 1,518

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

