Oklahoma Secures 5 of 6 Possible Points in 3 Game Week, Faces Month Long December Roadtrip

December 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







The Oklahoma Warriors are coming off their final homestand of the 2024 year in a Thanksgiving Week trio of games. Starting on Wednesday, the Oklahoma faced Shreveport for a 1-game series, and then took on New Mexico for the final time this in a traditional 2-game weekend series. Here is a recap of all 3 games.

Wednesday vs Shreveport (5-3 OKL)

Coming off of being swept by New Mexico, Oklahoma squared off once again versus the Shreveport Mudbugs, who at the time, had won their last two games. The scoring got started quickly with Travis Bryson netting not one, but two goals in the first period to give Oklahoma the lead after the first 20 minutes. Ben Likness and Ethan Gonyeau picked up assists on the first goal, while Louie Kamienski and Max Petras picked up apples on the second. Heading to the second period, things got a little wild. Shreveport would score towards the beginning of the period to make it a 1-goal game, but then Joey DeRosa, on a night where the Warriors and their host home families recognized the entire DeRosa family with a check to support Cancer research after the DeRosa's lost their wife and mom to breast cancer, scored his first career NAHL goal to regain the 2-goal lead for Oklahoma. Unfortunately, the lead would not remain as the Mudbugs would strike twice on a Warrior double-minor to tie us up at 3 a piece heading into the final frame. A busy 3rd period had no goals until the final 2 minutes and 21 seconds when who else but Joey DeRosa again found the back of the net off of an amazing pass by Dominik Kiss and Nate Farrell. Oklahoma would defend that lead, and throw in an empty-netter to start the week off with a hard-fought win 5-3. Oklahoma outshot Shreveport 30-28 in the game, and Billy Stuski picked up his 3rd win of the season with a tremendous 25 save effort.

Friday vs New Mexico (5-4 OKL [SO])

After the Thanksgiving holiday, Oklahoma was back on the ice against a familiar foe, the New Mexico Ice Wolves. After struggling in Albuquerque, the Warriors looked to re-write the script and hopefully take this final series at home. Oklahoma wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as just 31 seconds into the game, Ben Likness capped off a beautiful stretch of passing by the Warriors. Travis Bryson intercepted a pass in neutral ice, found Ollie Chessler, who gave it to the speedy Louie Kamienski, who beat a couple of New Mexico defenders and lasered a pass to Likness who buried the puck home. The Warriors, just like in Wednesday's game, were not done scoring in the first though. Ethan Gonyeau, would collect a rebound from a Caiden Mech shot, and while falling away from the net, beat Jackson Fuller to give Oklahoma a 2 goal lead at the first break. In the 2nd, Oklahoma would score again, thanks to Trent Burlison who rifled a tremendous backhand past Fuller bringing the score to 3-0. All was comfortable till it was not though, as New Mexico would rattle off 2 goals in the 2nd and 1 more early in the 3rd to tie the game at 3. Similarly to how Joey DeRosa stepped up and scored his first NAHL goal at a critical time, it was Brendan Schooley who rose to the occasion. Colby Lyons threw a shot on net that Schooley brilliantly got his stick in front of and redirected it into the back of the net. It was Schooley's first career NAHL goal and would prove pivotal as the IceWolves would unfortunately strike again just a few minutes later to tie the game at 4. Heading to overtime, both teams put up 4 shots each in the always crazy 3 on 3 OT period, however no one would score and we would head to a shootout. There, Kyle Jones slammed the door 3 times in between the pipes, and Travis Bryson would score to give Oklahoma the shootout victory 5-4. Along with the shootout saves, Jones stopped 27 New Mexico shots en-route to his 6th victory this season.

Saturday vs New Mexico (5-4 NM [OT])

The final matchup this season between Oklahoma and New Mexico was eerily similar to the one the night prior. However, instead of the Warriors striking first, it was New Mexico. The IceWolves would score twice within the first 5 minutes of the game and jump out to a 2-0 lead. Oklahoma would not back down though. At the 12 minute mark, Nate Farrell took matters into his own hands, beating 3 New Mexico defenders right up the middle of the ice and sent a blazing backhand into the top corner of the net. Trent Burlison and goalie Kyle Jones received credit for the assist. It's Jones' first offensive point this season. Then, two minutes later, Farrell scored again. This time using his speed to rush past defenders and tip in a pass from Trent Burlison who had stolen the puck and started a breakaway just seconds earlier. The two goals were numbers 4 and 5 for Nate this season. Dominik Kiss was credited with his 8th assist, while Burlison picked up apples number 11 and 12. Oklahoma was still not done as with just over a minute left in the period, Louie Kamienski, on the powerplay, would bury a shot past the IceWolf goaltender making the score 3-2. Travis Bryson and Ben Likness had the assists on Kamienski's goal. Heading to the 2nd period, New Mexico would strike back to even the score at 3, but Oklahoma would answer again with Trent Burlison. A little tick-tack-toe passing from Nate Farrell and Dominik Kiss on the power play found Burlison wide open just inside the face-off circle and Trent took care of the rest. Heading to the 3rd, Oklahoma had the lead 4-3. After goals all-around the first 5 periods of the series, there was just one in the 3rd and unfortunately it was a New Mexico goal. So, just as the night before, we went to extra hockey in the 3 on 3 overtime period. This time though, we did have an overtime winner as the IceWolves would control a loose puck amongst a scramble, find a open man in front of the net, and beat Jones to secure the full two points.

Despite the overtime loss, Oklahoma had a great week of hockey, taking 5 of the 6 possible points from their 3 games this week. They currently sit in 7th place in the NAHL South Division standings, but are just 4 points away from 3rd place with plenty of games to go in the season. Oklahoma is on the road the rest of the 2024 year, starting with a roadtrip to the beach next week to take on the Corpus Christi IceRays in a 3 game series. You can watch all 3 games live on NATV.

