Shootout Win Leads to Split in Springfield

December 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Two close games led to a split between the Minnesota Wilderness and Springfield Jr. Blues this weekend at the Nelson Center in Springfield, IL. Springfield captured Friday's contest, 4-2, while the Wilderness skated away with a 2-1 shootout victory Saturday.

Friday: Springfield 4, Wilderness 3

Minnesota erased 1-goal deficits twice before the Jr. Blues sealed the win with 2-straight third period goals. Zach Homer scored in the first period to even the game at one, and Thomas Manzella made it 2-2 with a third period tally. Springfield then scored twice to make it 4-2-an advantage that the Wilderness could not close, despite Jakeb Lynch scoring with an extra attacker with 2 seconds left to make the final 4-3.

Logan Sutton gave Springfield the game's first lead when he scored in the opening frame while Conner Broadhead notched a goal in the 2nd period to make it 2-1. Niko Laus gave the Jr. Blues their third lead of the night with a power-play tally with 10:54 left in the final period, and Jagur McClelland scored what ended up being the eventual game-winner on an empty-net with 1:00 remaining.

The Wilderness were aided by two assists from Ben Doll and Noah Dziver. Nate Murray and Ferry Netusil both earned single helpers.

Springfield outshot Minnesota by a 32-27 count. Valdemar Andersen suffered the loss in goal making 28 saves on 31 shots. Frank Murphy was the winning goaltender making 24 saves.

On the man-advantage, the Wilderness were scoreless on three power play chances, while Springfield went 1-for-4.

Saturday: Wilderness 2, Springfield 1 SO

The Wilderness only needed two rounds in a shootout Saturday to beat the Springfield, 2-1, in the series finale.

Ferry Netusil and Nate Murray scored in the first two rounds, while goaltender Nick Erickson held strong in denying chances from Springfield's Jagur McClelland and Junsu Kwak.

Erickson was also strong through regulation and overtime, as he stopped 26 of 27 Springfield shots. The Wilderness outshot the Jr. Blues 32-27.

Matt Schoephoerster took the loss for Springfield making 31 saves.

Zach Homer scored the Wilderness' lone goal in regulation time. The veteran forward from Birmingham, MI, converted on a breakaway for his 11th of the season. Luke Margenau assisted on the goal that came at 8:42 of the first period.

Niko Laus then tied the game in the 2nd period for Springfield with a power play tally.

The teams were then scoreless in the third stanza and a 5-minute 3-on-3 overtime before Minnesota finished the game early in the shootout.

The Wilderness (10-13-3) could not score on three power play chances, while Springfield (12-9-1) finished 1-for-3.

Minnesota next travels to Janesville, WI, for a 2-game series vs. the Janesville Jets on Dec. 6-7.

