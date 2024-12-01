Weekend Recap November 29-30

December 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







For the first time ever, the Tauros and Watertown Shamrocks squared off against each other at Maysa Arena in a series that capped off a busy week for both squads following the Thanksgiving holiday. Entering this weekend was a tale of two teams with the Tauros winning four of their last five, while the Shamrocks were looking to snap a four-game skid.

In Tauro tradition, it was a specialty Black Friday jersey being sported on the ice this weekend as both nights were billed as a Black Friday Whiteout inside the Tauros home.

Following a 3-1 loss on Wednesday night in Bismarck, the Tauros came out hot to begin the weekend netting four goals within the first 20 minutes of play on Friday night.

Getting the scoring started, was Davin Nichols firing one in from the slot on a centering pass from Murray Marvin-Cordes just over ten minutes into the period good for Nichols' second marker of the year.

Despite the start, it was a swift response from the Shamrocks on the power-play as Ryan Gingher hammered home a puck beating Tauro netminder Will Mizenko to his left side to even the score at one apiece.

Just 41 seconds later, Jesse Juhola restored the Tauros' lead, finding the back of the net off a pass from defensemen Hubert Clarke and Jordan Gibbs. The Tauros once again took an advantage over the Shamrocks.

The Tauros would tack on two more in the period by way of Billy Batten and Jack Edwards for their eighth and first goals of the season respectively giving the ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Tauros a 4-1 lead at the first intermission.

The second period wouldn't see any scoring despite the Tauros outshooting the Shamrocks 15 to 7 in the second frame.

The scoring would pick back up in the third period as the Shamrocks chipped into the Tauro lead with a goal from Owen Chartier with just under 8 minutes to play in regulation making it a 4-2 game.

That momentum wouldn't last long though as the Tauros would net an empty netting courtesy of Ian Spencer to ice the cake on a dominant 5-2 victory for the Tauros, as they notched their first win in franchise history against Watertown.

Will Mizenko would pick up the win making 42 of 44 shots faced, good for his fifth win on the year as his record movedto 5-1-1.

Saturday night would prove to be a more competitive contest with the game being tied up until the late stages of the third period.

The scoring picked up just over six minutes into the game as the Shamrocks found the scoreboard first via a goal from Cam Markham on assists from Zach Boren and Grant Gardner to obtain Watertown their first lead of the weekend over the Tauros.

The lead wouldn't last long however as the Tauros were able to respond just over two minutes later as John Small would net his 12th goal of the season to even the score at one apiece.

Once again a second period would come without seeing any scoring between the Tauros and Shamrocks as the 1-1 tie game would hold through two intermissions on the Pepsi Rink.

It was Jack O'Hanisain to be the one to break the tie game with just over four minutes to play in regulation to send a packed Maysa Arena into mayhem as the Tauros would take their first lead of the game on O'Hanisain's seventh goal of the season, good for his 28th point this year.

The Tauros would also add an empty netter as John Small would be credited with his second goal of the year to onceagain put away the Shamrocks securing a series sweep and elevating the Tauros to a 15-6-1 record to finish out the month of November.

Lucas Swedin would pick up his tenth win of the season saving 28 of 29 shots hurled on net as the Tauros solidified their third-place position in the Central Standings.

Next up, the Tauros will be back at home once again next weekend, December 6th & 7th to take on the Minnesota Mallards. Puck drop for both nights is slated for 7:35 PM with Saturday's game marking the annual Teddy Bear Toss at Maysa Arena. Tickets for the weekend series can be purchased at the Tauros online ticketing site. The game will be broadcast on NA TV with free audio coverage on the Tauros YouTube and Facebook pages.

Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.