Oklahoma City Baseball Club Encourages Organ Donation Through Continued Partnership with Lifeshare of Oklahoma

April 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club encourages Oklahomans to register as LifeShare Everlasting Fans throughout the 2024 baseball season as the team continues its partnership with LifeShare of Oklahoma to help raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation in the state.

April is National Donate Life Month and guests at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark can sign up during any 2024 Oklahoma City Baseball Club home game to become LifeShare Everlasting Fans and register as an organ, eye and tissue donor. Those who register at the promotions kiosk, located on the concourse behind section 109, will receive a limited-edition T-shirt.

Each April, LifeShare celebrates National Donate Life Month to raise awareness for the need for Oklahomans to register their decision to be organ, eye and tissue donors and to share their decision with family. Currently, more than 100,000 people across the United States are awaiting a lifesaving transplant and more than 750 are Oklahomans.

Since 2016, more than 6,400 people have registered to become an organ donor at OKC Baseball Club games via the partnership with LifeShare of Oklahoma, including more than 3,700 people during the previous three baseball seasons combined.

LifeShare of Oklahoma is a nonprofit federally designated organ procurement organization dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissue for transplant purposes. LifeShare, created in 1986, works closely with three transplant centers and 145 health care organizations in Oklahoma to facilitate donations. The organization set a record with 559 lives saved in 2023 - the most ever in a single year in Oklahoma, and the 10th consecutive record-breaking year, according to LifeShare's website. The generosity of 233 donors and their families provided 649 organs for transplant in 2023.

National Donate Life Month began in 2003 and is celebrated each April to "help raise awareness about donation, encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives though the gift of donation," according to the Donate Life America website.

Upcoming at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club continues its first home series of the 2024 season at 7:05 p.m. tonight against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

For all Thursday home games this season, OKC players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

The OKC Baseball Club then takes the field against Albuquerque at 7:05 p.m. Friday for the first Friday Night Fireworks of the season presented by INTEGRIS Health, as fireworks are scheduled to follow each of Oklahoma City's Friday home games throughout the 2024 schedule. Friday also marks the first Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack Night of the season, offering great rates on packages of four game tickets, four OKC hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location.

The team's first home series of the season continues with a 6:05 p.m. game Saturday on Girl Scout Night. Girl Scout troops and their families can access the ballpark one hour early to enjoy food, bounce houses and games. They also are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field. Group tickets for this night are $16 each and include a limited edition OKC baseball hat, patch and food.

OKC's series then wraps up with a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday. Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps for every Sunday home game throughout the 2024 season. The jerseys and 405 area code caps were introduced last season as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City's original MAPS project that opened in 1998. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the games, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for OKC games through June are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38. Group and season ticket packages are also available for the entire 2024 season.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app. All OKC Baseball games - home and road - are also available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

