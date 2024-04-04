Chihuahuas Bark Their Way To 11-8 Win Over Express

April 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (3-2) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas (3-2) on Wednesday night by a final score of 11-8 at Southwest University Park to even the six-game series at one apiece.

Round Rock starter RHP Shane Greene (0-1, 22.50) took home the loss, pitching one inning with five earned runs on one hit, three walks and three hit batters. El Paso starter RHP Nolan Watson (2-0, 6.00) allowed five runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work to collect the win.

Along the Train Tracks:

* The Chihuahuas took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. LF Tirso Ornelas drew a bases loaded walk before SS Mason McCoy smacked a single to score two runs and it 3-0. * El Paso would add three more runs in the second inning on a home run by 2B Clay Dungan to make it 6-0. * Round Rock's bats struck for five runs in the top of the fifth. 2B Jax Biggers, DH Dustin Harris and 3B Davis Wendzel were each credited with an RBI. After the big inning, El Paso held onto a 6-5 advantage. * In the seventh inning, Dungan would hit his second three-run home run of the game, followed by a two-run blast for RF Oscar Mercado, to make it an 11-5 ballgame. * E-Train RF Sandro Fabian singled in the top of the eighth inning to score two runs and cut the Chihuahuas lead to 11-7. * A Wendzel sacrifice fly in the ninth brought the Express to within three, but Round Rock ultimately fell to El Paso, 11-8.

E-Train Excerpts:

* Round Rock reliever LHP Danny Duffy was sharp in relief. The veteran southpaw went 3.0 innings giving up one run on one hit and he struck out three. His only mistake pitch was to the first batter he faced. He retired the next eight consecutive hitters. * RF Sandro Fabian had a great night at the plate, recording three hits in four at-bats with an RBI and a run scored. Fabian is hitting .455 (5-11) with a 1.227 OPS early in the 2024 season.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso continue their series Thursday for the third of six matchups this week. The Express will throw Texas Rangers starter RHP Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 10.13 ERA) in a Major League Rehab start against LHP Daniel Camarena (0-0, 11.57 ERA) for the Chihuahuas. First pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m. CT.

