Justin Verlander Scheduled to Start for Sugar Land on Sunday

April 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Three-time Cy Young award winner and 2011 AL MVP Justin Verlander is scheduled to start for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday, April 7 on a Major League rehab assignment, as announced by the Astros on Thursday.

Verlander is slated to take the mound for the Space Cowboys series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday at 2:05 pm at Constellation Field. It will be the first time Verlander has appeared with the Space Cowboys and his second time appearing on a rehab assignment since 2015. All Major League rehab assignments are subject to change without notice.

A nine-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series Champion with the Astros, Verlander is returning from a shoulder injury that slowed his build up for the 2024 season. In 2023 with Houston, the former AL Rookie of the Year went 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA across 11 starts, throwing 68.0 innings for the Astros with 63 strikeouts to just 14 walks. Verlander has made all but 16 of his last 151 appearances with the Astros, including the postseason, and won the AL Cy Young with Houston in 2019 and 2022.

In 2023, the Space Cowboys had Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley, Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek and Jose Urquidy all appear on Major League rehab assignments with Sugar Land. Verlander is scheduled to be the first Major League rehab assignment for an Astros' player with Sugar Land in 2024.

Tickets are available for Sunday at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Tickets. As part of Opening Weekend presented by Constellation, Sunday is Space Day. With the total solar eclipse coming up the following day, the first 2,000 fans will receive a pair of Eclipse Glasses presented by First Service Credit Union when gates open at 12:30 pm. It's also Orion's Kids Day with pregame player autographs and pregame catch on the field from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring. Additionally, there will be a postgame TVAA Veterans vs. Celebrities Softball game, featuring Josh Reddick, Terrell Owens and more!

Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.