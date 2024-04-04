Oklahoma City Baseball Club Takes First Home Loss Of Season

April 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club suffered its first home loss of the season Thursday night, falling to the Albuquerque Isotopes, 5-4, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City scored four runs through four innings, tying the score, 4-4, in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Chris Okey. Oklahoma City (3-3) was then held without a run for the final five innings and the Isotopes (2-4) went on to score the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when Hunter Goodman hit into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded.

Of Note:

-All six of Oklahoma City's games to start the season have been decided by a total of eight runs and all six have been decided by margins of two runs or less. Thursday was the fourth game of the season decided by a one-run margin for Oklahoma City and the team is now 1-3 in those games.

-Catcher Chris Okey finished with his second multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. He also drew a walk and scored a run.

-Trey Sweeney connected on a RBI triple in the third inning and has hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-13 with four RBI.

-Miguel Vargas picked up a single and walk and has now hit safely in a team-best five consecutive games, going 8-for-20 with 12 RBI.

-OKC outhit the Isotopes, 7-6, in the loss and OKC is now 2-3 in games when outhitting an opponent so far this season.

-Thursday marked the first 89ers Night of the season for OKC and for every Thursday home game this season, OKC players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

Next Up: OKC continues its first home series of the season at 7:05 p.m. Friday for the first Friday Night Fireworks of the season presented by INTEGRIS Health, as fireworks are scheduled to follow each of Oklahoma City's Friday home games throughout the 2024 schedule. The first INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" of the season is also scheduled for tomorrow and Gus Harbert, a current Edmond resident who received a heart transplant at INTEGRIS Health in November 2022, will be recognized during a pregame ceremony.

